Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-04-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 14:43 IST
Soccer-Eintracht coach Huetter to take over Gladbach next season

Eintracht Frankfurt coach Adi Huetter will take over Borussia Moenchengladbach next season on a three-year contract following the departure of Marco Rose, Gladbach said in a statement on Tuesday. The Austrian has enjoyed a successful spell at Frankfurt since taking over in 2018, with a Europa League semi-final spot the following year and the club now on the brink of securing their first ever Champions League participation.

Eintracht are in fourth place on 53 points, seven ahead of Borussia Dortmund in fifth, with six games remaining and the top four teams qualifying for the Champions League. "For our team and club he is the coach to take on the challenges and goals we have from the summer onward," Gladbach sports director Max Eberl said.

Gladbach's current coach Marco Rose will be joining Dortmund in the summer but his team has suffered a bad run in recent weeks and, having played in the Champions League this season, they are currently in eighth place on 40 points.

