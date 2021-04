KKR wins toss, asks MI to bat

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

KKR are fielding an unchanged side, while MI have replaced Chris Lynn with South African Quinton de Kock, who was in quarantine for their first game.

The Teams: Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Mumbai Indians : Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)