IPL 2021: Wankhede matches not to be affected by state-wide curfew in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a statewide curfew starting April 14 till May 1 to curb the spread of Covid-19, but it won't affect the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at the Wankhede Stadium.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 22:06 IST
Wankhede Stadium is slated to host 10 IPL games this season (Image: IPL website). Image Credit: ANI

By Vishesh Roy The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a statewide curfew starting April 14 till May 1 to curb the spread of Covid-19, but it won't affect the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sources in the know of developments in the IPL organising committee confirmed to ANI that the matches at the Wankhede Stadium would indeed be held as per the schedule. "No effect on Mumbai matches as we have special permission, everything will go ahead as planned and we will take all necessary precautions," the source told ANI.

Wankhede is slated to host 10 IPL games this season, out of which two have been played. There are eight games remaining in the Mumbai leg. Mumbai will be next hosting the match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals on Thursday and then on Friday, Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with each other.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a statewide curfew starting 8 PM on April 14 till 7 AM, May 1 to curb the spread of Covid-19. "We are imposing strict restrictions which will come into effect from 8 pm tomorrow. Section 144 to be imposed in the entire state from tomorrow. I will not term this as lockdown," said Thackeray while addressing the state of Maharashtra.

"Local train and bus services for essential services only, petrol pumps, financial institutions associated with SEBI and construction work to continue, hotel/restaurants to remain closed only take-away, home deliveries allowed," he added. Cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, amusement parks, gyms, sports complexes will also remain closed, announced the Maharashtra CM. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

