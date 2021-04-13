Left Menu

Ben Stokes out of IPL with suspected hand fracture: British media report

England all-rounder Ben Stokes IPL campaign in all likelihood has come to an abrupt end after sustaining a suspected hand fracture during Rajasthan Royals opening game against Punjab Kings, according to a report in British media.Stokes IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals is yet to confirm the development.According to British newspaper Independent, Stokes has in all likelihood fractured his left-and while taking a diving catch to dismiss West Indies dasher Chris Gayle.

PTI | London/Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 22:16 IST
According to British newspaper ''Independent'', Stokes has in all likelihood fractured his left-and while taking a diving catch to dismiss West Indies dasher Chris Gayle. ''Having dropped a chance earlier in the match, Stokes ran in from long on and dived forward to complete the dismissal of the West Indian batsman. He immediately felt discomfort in his left hand, grimacing as he got up to celebrate with his teammates,'' the newspaper reported.

It was due to the injury that Stokes didn't bowl more than one over with Punjab Kings scoring a massive 222.

''The Independdent understands that Stokes will remain out in India for a week. Dialogue has already begun between the ECB and Royals around managing the injury,'' the newspaper said. ''He will have an X-Ray in India (Mumbai) on Thursday to determine how much damage has been done before the ECB take over the planning of the recovery,'' it further said.

