FACTBOX-Soccer-Number of fans allowed to attend Euro 2020 matches in host cities

The following are the 12 host cities set to host matches in the upcoming football European Championship and their commitments for how many spectators will be allowed to attend amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

European soccer's governing body UEFA has given Munich, Bilbao and Dublin until April 19 to provide additional information. London, England

* Venue: Wembley Stadium (Capacity: 90,000) * Matches: Three group games, one last-16 game, both semi-finals and the final

* Status: Minimum capacity of 25% for the group matches and last 16, with a decision on higher capacity for the semis and final expected in early June. Rome, Italy

* Venue: Stadio Olimpico (Capacity: 68,000) * Matches: Three group games and one quarter-final

* Status: Italian soccer federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina said the stadium would be filled to at least 25% capacity. St Petersburg, Russia

* Venue: St Petersburg Stadium (Capacity: 61,000) * Matches: Three group games and one quarter-final

* Status: 50% capacity with the possibility of increasing that by the end of April. Munich, Germany

* Venue: Football Arena Munich (Capacity: 70,000) * Matches: Three group games and one quarter-final

* Status: Details have not been made public but Munich's mayor said he could not rule out preventing fans from attending games in June due to the infection rate and protection orders in the Bavarian capital. Baku, Azerbaijan

* Venue: Baku Olympic Stadium (Capacity: 69,000) * Matches: Three group games and one quarter-final

* Status: Azerbaijan's government and the local organising committee decided to cap attendance at 50% with fans from countries taking part allowed to attend if they present a negative COVID-19 test. Amsterdam, Netherlands

* Venue: Johan Cruyff ArenA (Capacity: 54,000) * Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game

* Status: The Dutch football association (KNVB) said at least 12,000 spectators will attend matches. Bilbao, Spain

* Venue: San Mames Stadium (Capacity: 53,000) * Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game

* Status: Bilbao's city hall told UEFA it is ready to stage games at 25% capacity (around 13,000 fans) but Spain's soccer federation said the Basque government's conditions were "impossible to meet" in time for the start of tournament. Bucharest, Romania (Capacity: 54,000)

* Venue: National Arena Bucharest * Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game

* Status: Romania's Ministry of Youth and Sports said a maximum of 13,000 spectators (around 25% capacity) will be allowed. Copenhagen, Denmark

* Venue: Parken Stadium (Capacity: 38,000) * Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game

* Status: The Danish government announced at least 12,000 fans will attend matches (30% capacity). Dublin, Republic of Ireland

* Venue: Dublin Arena (Capacity: 51,000) * Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game

* Status: Ireland's FA said it was "not in a position at this point to provide assurances on minimum spectator levels". Glasgow, Scotland

* Venue: Hampden Park (Capacity: 51,000) * Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game

* Status: The Scottish government has given approval to allow spectators up to 25% of capacity (around 12,000 fans). Budapest, Hungary

* Venue: Puskas Arena (Capacity: 68,000) * Matches: Three group games and one last-16 game

* Status: Aiming to host matches at full capacity subject to fans "fulfilling strict stadium entry requirements". (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond and Christian Radnedge)

