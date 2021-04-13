Cricket-England's Stokes ruled out of IPL with finger injury

Cricket-England's Stokes ruled out of IPL with finger injuryReuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 22:50 IST
Rajasthan Royals and England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the Indian Premier League season with a broken finger, his franchise said on Tuesday.
Stokes sustained the injury while fielding during Rajasthan Royals' opening match against Punjab Kings on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan Royals'
- Punjab Kings
- Rajasthan Royals
- England
- Ben Stokes
- Indian
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Punjab Kings unveil new jersey
IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals announce Expo 2020 Dubai as principal sponsor
IPL 2021: KL Rahul joins Punjab Kings squad in Mumbai
Will Samson-Sangakkara partnership work for Rajasthan Royals?
IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals host spectacular stadium live show to launch jersey