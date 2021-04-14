Left Menu

Rugby-New Zealand gives Pacific teams green light for Super Rugby

Pacific islands teams Moana Pasifika and Fijian Drua have been granted conditional licences to join a proposed Super Rugby competition next year, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Wednesday. The NZR board's decision is a major step toward the teams joining New Zealand and Australian Super Rugby sides in a new tournament in 2022. NZR said the Pacific teams' participation would be conditional on their final business plans and Rugby Australia's support.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 08:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 08:09 IST
Rugby-New Zealand gives Pacific teams green light for Super Rugby

Pacific islands teams Moana Pasifika and Fijian Drua have been granted conditional licences to join a proposed Super Rugby competition next year, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Wednesday. The NZR board's decision is a major step toward the teams joining New Zealand and Australian Super Rugby sides in a new tournament in 2022.

NZR said the Pacific teams' participation would be conditional on their final business plans and Rugby Australia's support. RA was unable to provide immediate comment.

"We are moving into the final phase of planning for 2022 and beyond, and we have confidence that Moana Pasifika and the Fijian Drua will be able to meet the conditions of the licence, which includes final sign off on a sustainable business plan by June 30," NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson said in a statement. “In the next two months we will be working with Rugby Australia and the two Pasifika teams to formalise their place in the new competition for what we believe will kick off an exciting, new era for the professional game."

Fijian Drua, launched in 2017, compete in the lower tier Australian National Rugby Championship and won the title in 2018. An invitational Moana Pasifika squad were beaten 28-21 by the Maori All Blacks in a one-off match last year.

Fijian Drua is expected to be based in Fiji but Moana Pasifika, which would be comprised of players from Tonga and Samoa, is likely to operate out of New Zealand due to cost concerns. New Zealand have pushed for Pacific inclusion in a new tournament with Australia's professional teams since the broader Super Rugby competition, which included South African sides and one from Argentina, was abandoned last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governing body World Rugby provided further impetus last month by pledging 1.2 million pounds ($1.65 million) annually over three years to help facilitate the entry of the Pacific teams. "This is a big moment for the Drua and will provide the impetus for us to finalise our equity partners, appoint coaches, contract players and confirm our commercial partners," said Fiji Rugby Union Chairman Conway Begg.

"We are on the home stretch and excitement is building across Fiji." ($1 = 0.7269 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Toshiba president steps down amid acquisition talks

The president of Toshiba Corp. stepped down Wednesday, a week after the the Japanese technology and manufacturing conglomerate said it was studying an acquisition proposal from a global fund where he previously worked. Nobuaki Kurumatani te...

Soccer-Man City's Guardiola tells players to ignore the maths ahead of Dortmund test

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has urged his players to execute their plans on the pitch rather than worry about different scoreline permutations for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday...

Olympics-New Zealand starts vaccinating Tokyo-bound athletes

New Zealand has started administering COVID-19 vaccinations to athletes ahead of their departure for the Tokyo Games, the countrys Olympics chief said on Wednesday.Were really satisfied the government was able to put us in that category of ...

IPL 2021: Krunal and I will play main role if we get these kinds of wickets, says Rahul Chahar

After scalping four wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rahul Chahar on Tuesday said that he along with Krunal Pandya will play a main role for Mumbai Indians if they get these kinds of wickets in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021