Left Menu

Rapinoe, Morgan score, US women beat France 2-0

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan scored and the US womens national team beat France 2-0 in an exhibition match.The United States extended its unbeaten streak to 39 games, dating to January 2019 when the Americans fell to France 3-1.I felt like tonight we had a good showing and its always nice to get on the scoresheet against France.

PTI | Lehavre | Updated: 14-04-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 09:39 IST
Rapinoe, Morgan score, US women beat France 2-0

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan scored and the US women's national team beat France 2-0 in an exhibition match.

The United States extended its unbeaten streak to 39 games, dating to January 2019 when the Americans fell to France 3-1.

''I felt like tonight we had a good showing and it's always nice to get on the scoresheet against France. It makes it that much more special in France,'' Morgan said.

Rapinoe scored on a penalty kick in the fifth minute on Tuesday. She leads the team with seven goals in seven matches this year.

Morgan made it 2-0 with her 109th career goal in the 19th minute.

Morgan credited her preseason training with the National Women's Soccer League's Orlando Pride for helping her return to top form after the birth of her daughter last year as well as a bout with COVID-19 over the holidays.

''I've been with Orlando day in and day out trying to gain 90-minute fitness,'' she said. ''So coming into this camp I felt really sharp and fit and felt like if 90 minutes was asked of me that I could take that on.'' Rapinoe scored twice against the French in a 2-1 quarterfinal victory at the 2019 World Cup, and the United States went on to win its second straight title in the tournament. France had not lost a match since then.

France was missing some of its top players, including Wendie Renard, Amandine Henry and Dephine Cascario, because of a coronavirus outbreak on that trio's club team, Lyon.

The Americans were coming off a 1-1 draw against Sweden on Saturday in Stockholm that snapped a 16-game winning streak. The United States, the top-ranked team in the world, is preparing for the Olympics in Tokyo.

''I think our game against Sweden, we were a little bit sloppy. We were giving away a lot of balls, and the way we want to play we can't do that. If our technique breaks down then our tactics break down,'' captain Becky Sauerbrunn said. ''We wanted to be technically clean for this game, we wanted to come out flying with a lot of energy and I think we did both.'' France beat England 3-1 on Friday. The third-ranked French did not qualify for the Olympics. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Stephen Curry (53) makes Warriors history in win; Tyler Glasnow fans 14 as Rays edge Rangers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.With 100 days to go, Tokyo scrambles to stage pandemic OlympicsWhen Japan won the bid to host the Olympic Games eight years ago, it billed Tokyo as a reliable and secure location, contras...

UN and partners announce Afghan peace summit will convene in Turkey this month

The talks are due to run through 4 May, known officially as the Istanbul Conference on the Afghan Peace Process, and the co-conveners said they were committed to supporting a sovereign, independent and unified Afghanistan.Accelerate peace e...

Odd News Roundup: Listen to the music of a spider's web; South Korean 'phone maniac' won't give up his LG smartphones and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Listen to the music of a spiders web. Tell me what do you hearIt is an eerie, foreboding, reverberating tune, enough to send a tingle down your spine. This is what a spiderweb sounds like.So...

Cricket-Kolkata will learn from Mumbai heartbreak, says Russell

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell bemoaned the failure of their big-hitters to get the team across the line against Mumbai Indians but backed the two-time champions to bounce back in the Indian Premier League. Kolkata, chasing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021