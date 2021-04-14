Left Menu

Soccer-CAS dismiss Luneng appeal to reverse Asian Champions League expulsion

The Chinese FA Cup winners were removed from the continent's elite club competition in February after the AFC cancelled their license to play in the tournament due to "overdue payables". "The Asian Football Confederation welcomes the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to dismiss the appeal lodged by Shandong Luneng ...," the AFC said in a statement https://www.the-afc.com/afc-home/about-afc/legal/news/afc-entry-control-body-decision-upheld-by-cas on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 10:16 IST
Soccer-CAS dismiss Luneng appeal to reverse Asian Champions League expulsion

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Chinese side Shandong Luneng's appeal to reverse their expulsion from this year's Asian Champions League, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Wednesday. The Chinese FA Cup winners were removed from the continent's elite club competition in February after the AFC cancelled their license to play in the tournament due to "overdue payables".

"The Asian Football Confederation welcomes the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to dismiss the appeal lodged by Shandong Luneng ...," the AFC said in a statement https://www.the-afc.com/afc-home/about-afc/legal/news/afc-entry-control-body-decision-upheld-by-cas on Wednesday. After Shandong were removed, former Chinese champions Shanghai SIPG earned a play-off spot in the competition, which has been expanded from 32 to 40 teams for the 2021 edition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Kosovo: Expectations high following elections, UN envoy tells Security Council

Zahir Tanin, Special Representative of the Secretary-General, reported on the results of the 14 February legislative election, where the winning party, Vetvendosje, received more than half the vote, amid high turnout.The expectations expres...

Sports News Roundup: Stephen Curry (53) makes Warriors history in win; Tyler Glasnow fans 14 as Rays edge Rangers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.With 100 days to go, Tokyo scrambles to stage pandemic OlympicsWhen Japan won the bid to host the Olympic Games eight years ago, it billed Tokyo as a reliable and secure location, contras...

UN and partners announce Afghan peace summit will convene in Turkey this month

The talks are due to run through 4 May, known officially as the Istanbul Conference on the Afghan Peace Process, and the co-conveners said they were committed to supporting a sovereign, independent and unified Afghanistan.Accelerate peace e...

Odd News Roundup: Listen to the music of a spider's web; South Korean 'phone maniac' won't give up his LG smartphones and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Listen to the music of a spiders web. Tell me what do you hearIt is an eerie, foreboding, reverberating tune, enough to send a tingle down your spine. This is what a spiderweb sounds like.So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021