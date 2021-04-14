Left Menu

Chahar credits Rohit's captaincy mantra for epic turnaround against KKR

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar said he had the belief that only a spinner can be a game changer but it was skipper Rohit Sharmas confidence that brought the best out of him as he spun Mumbai Indians to a 10-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders here.Chasing a target of 153, KKR produced a 72-run opening stand in 8.5 overs and needed another 72 from the last 10 overs but the 21-year-old Chahar pulled off quite a coup, taking four wickets en route to his game-changing 4 for 27 in the IPL match on Tuesday night....

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-04-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 11:08 IST
Chahar credits Rohit's captaincy mantra for epic turnaround against KKR

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar said he had the belief that ''only a spinner can be a game changer'' but it was skipper Rohit Sharma's confidence that brought the best out of him as he spun Mumbai Indians to a 10-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders here.

Chasing a target of 153, KKR produced a 72-run opening stand in 8.5 overs and needed another 72 from the last 10 overs but the 21-year-old Chahar pulled off quite a coup, taking four wickets en route to his game-changing 4 for 27 in the IPL match on Tuesday night.

''... he (Rohit) told me ''bowl with confidence... you're bowling well, sometimes even I'm not able to understand (your variations in the nets). They (KKR batters) would also feel the same way. Just keep your focus, bowl in good length and try to get spin','' Chahar said in the virtual press-conference.

''I knew if there was someone who could be the gamechanger in such a match, it was the spinners. I always had the confidence.'' Chahar, who has played three T20Is for India, said he didn't feel much pressure as he is used to bowling to the likes of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard at the nets.

''I'm used to bowling to the top Indian players in the nets, and when you do that, the pressure is less in a match scenario like this. So there was nothing much going in my mind,'' he said.

''This is my fourth year with MI, I've been bowling to the likes of Pollard, Hardik, considered among the world's best hitters. So I don't feel much pressure.'' After Chahar dismissed KKR top-scorer Nitish Rana for his fourth wicket, Krunal Pandya removed Shakib-Al-Hasan.

''We both played well. He (Krunal) also had a good spell, restricting the run flow. We got some help from the wicket,'' he said.

With the small target, KKR were still in the chase despite the collapse but Chahar said they never gave up.

''It was a close match. We always had the belief that (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Trent) Boult would turn the match in the death overs,'' he signed off. Mumbai Indians will next play Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pant has grown in last 4 months, he will do a good job as DC captain: Lara

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara reckons wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has improved a lot in the last four months and as a result, he will do a good job as the skipper of Delhi Capitals. Pant was given the charge of Delhi Capitals ...

Tamil New Year ushered in with subdued gaiety

The Tamil New Year, Pilava, was on Wednesday ushered in with subdued gaiety across Tamil Nadu with a slew of Covid-19 protocols in place for devotees, who usually throng temples in large numbers to celebrate the day.The coronavirus restrict...

Applications open for Micromax In Note 1 Android 11 Early Access program

Micromax has started taking applications for the Android 11 Early Access for In Note 1. The last date to apply for the program is April 18, 2021, the company said on Wednesday.Announcing the program in a post on the In community forums, Mic...

GR Infraprojects files for IPO to raise Rs 800 crore

GR Infraprojects Ltd has filed its draft red herring prospectus DRHP with the markets regulator for initial public offering to raise between Rs 800 crore to Rs 1,000 crore. The Udaipur-based integrated road engineering, procurement and cons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021