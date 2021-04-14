Left Menu

Pant has grown in last 4 months, he will do a good job as DC captain: Lara

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara reckons wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has improved a lot in the last four months and as a result, he will do a good job as the skipper of Delhi Capitals.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 12:24 IST
Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara reckons wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has improved a lot in the last four months and as a result, he will do a good job as the skipper of Delhi Capitals. Pant was given the charge of Delhi Capitals as regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury.

"Around 6 months of international cricket for him, one against Australia and here against England. Now he is responsible for the captaincy because of injury. Plus, he doesn't have the services of Nortje, Rabada, and Axar Patel. So, they are asking a lot of him. I think he has got a team that will support him which is most important. He has grown in the last 4 months and I think he will do a good job," said Lara on Star Sports' show 'Select Dugout'. Pant has been in remarkable form off late as he gave match-winning performances in the series against Australia and England. The left-handed batsman also scored a stunning ton against England in the fourth Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In his first match as in-charge of Delhi Capitals, Pant saw a winning performance as his side defeated MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets here at the Wankhede Stadium. Delhi Capitals chased down a target of 188 as Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan set the stage on fire with their stunning opening partnership.

Delhi Capitals will next take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. (ANI)

