Ultimate goal is to lead Test rankings: Babar after becoming No.1 ODI batsman

After becoming the number one ranked ODI batsman, Pakistan's Babar Azam on Wednesday said his ultimate dream remains to be the number one Test batsman in the world. Azam ended Virat Kohli's long reign at the top of the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings, becoming only the fourth batsman from his country to attain the number one position in the latest update released on Wednesday.

"I feel privileged and honoured to have joined the company of stalwarts like Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad and Mohammad Yousuf, who will always be the shining stars of Pakistan cricket. This is another milestone in my career, which will now require even more hard work and absolute consistency with the bat in order for me to hold on to the ranking for an extended period of time, like Sir Vivian Richards from January 1984 to October 1988 and Virat Kohli for 1,258 days," said Azam in an official PCB release. "I have also previously topped the T20I rankings, but the ultimate ambition and goal is to lead the Test rankings, which are the real testament and reward to a batsman's calibre, reputation and skills. I understand to achieve this objective, I will not only have to perform consistently, but more importantly, against the top sides," he added.

The 26-year-old's player of the match effort of an 82-ball 94 in the last match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series against South Africa in Centurion helped him gain 13 rating points to reach 865 points and he now leads the Indian captain by eight points. By ending Kohli's 1,258 day-supremacy, Babar has emulated compatriots Zaheer Abbas (1983-84), Javed Miandad (1988-89), and Mohammad Yousuf (2003) as the number one ODI batsman. In Tests, Babar has attained the best of the fifth position and is currently ranked sixth while in T20Is he is third but has been number one in the past. (ANI)

