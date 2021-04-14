Left Menu

Ultimate goal is to lead Test rankings: Babar after becoming No.1 ODI batsman

After becoming the number one ranked ODI batsman, Pakistan's Babar Azam on Wednesday said his ultimate dream remains to be the number one Test batsman in the world.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 14-04-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 15:22 IST
Ultimate goal is to lead Test rankings: Babar after becoming No.1 ODI batsman
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (Photo/ PCB Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After becoming the number one ranked ODI batsman, Pakistan's Babar Azam on Wednesday said his ultimate dream remains to be the number one Test batsman in the world. Azam ended Virat Kohli's long reign at the top of the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings, becoming only the fourth batsman from his country to attain the number one position in the latest update released on Wednesday.

"I feel privileged and honoured to have joined the company of stalwarts like Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad and Mohammad Yousuf, who will always be the shining stars of Pakistan cricket. This is another milestone in my career, which will now require even more hard work and absolute consistency with the bat in order for me to hold on to the ranking for an extended period of time, like Sir Vivian Richards from January 1984 to October 1988 and Virat Kohli for 1,258 days," said Azam in an official PCB release. "I have also previously topped the T20I rankings, but the ultimate ambition and goal is to lead the Test rankings, which are the real testament and reward to a batsman's calibre, reputation and skills. I understand to achieve this objective, I will not only have to perform consistently, but more importantly, against the top sides," he added.

The 26-year-old's player of the match effort of an 82-ball 94 in the last match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series against South Africa in Centurion helped him gain 13 rating points to reach 865 points and he now leads the Indian captain by eight points. By ending Kohli's 1,258 day-supremacy, Babar has emulated compatriots Zaheer Abbas (1983-84), Javed Miandad (1988-89), and Mohammad Yousuf (2003) as the number one ODI batsman. In Tests, Babar has attained the best of the fifth position and is currently ranked sixth while in T20Is he is third but has been number one in the past. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bayern coach Hansi Flick mulls future amid Germany links

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick is mulling his future following the teams Champions League elimination.Flick, who has a contract through 2023 but has refused to say if he will fulfill it, has emerged as the leading candidate to take over th...

Clear, long-term policies needed for EV sector growth: CEEW-CEF

Central and state governments need to reduce uncertainty and roll out clear long-term policies to enable growth of the electric vehicle sector in the country, according to CEEW Centre for Energy Finance CEEW-CEF.The think tank also noted th...

Babasaheb laid strong foundation to move forward and strengthening India’s heritage: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the Association of Indian Universities 95th Annual Meet and National Seminar of Vice-Chancellors today through video conferencing. He also launched four books related to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambed...

Maldivian foreign minister to begin two-day India visit on Thursday

Maldivian foreign minister Abdulla Shahid will begin a two-day India visit on Thursday with a focus on further deepening of ties between the two countries.Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said it is expected to lend fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021