Left Menu

Britain wants in-person 'COP26' climate change summit this year

Britain is working hard to make sure it will host an in-person United Nations’ Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, in November and there is no desire to postpone the summit again, Britain's COP26 president said on Wednesday. "We are working very hard to ensure we deliver an in-person COP, which allows all countries to participate on an equal footing," Alok Sharma told parliament.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-04-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 16:30 IST
Britain wants in-person 'COP26' climate change summit this year
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@COP26)

Britain is working hard to make sure it will host an in-person United Nations' Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, in November and there is no desire to postpone the summit again, Britain's COP26 president said on Wednesday.

"We are working very hard to ensure we deliver an in-person COP, which allows all countries to participate on an equal footing," Alok Sharma told parliament. "This is incredibly important as many parties feel strongly that negotiations must be in person," Sharma said.

The November summit in Glasgow, Scotland, was originally due to be held in 2020 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Asked if the summit would go ahead, Sharma said: "COP26 has already been postponed by one year and the urgency of the climate crisis has not abated."

"I don't sense any desire amongst parties for a further postponement and we're working very hard to ensure that we have an in-person physical COP, taking into account of course any COVID-related contingencies," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt promises diplomatic interventions to get P&K fertilisers imports at reasonable rates

The Centre on Wednesday promised to intervene through diplomatic channels for timely supply of phosphatic P and potassic K fertilisers from the international market at reasonable rates.The assurance was given to the fertiliser industry in a...

European powers warn Iran over fate of talks after 60% enrichment move

The European powers party to the Iran nuclear deal told Tehran on Wednesday that its decision to enrich uranium at 60 purity and install a further 1,000 centrifuges at its Natanz site were contrary to efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal...

Limpopo Premier to launch Mopani District Development Model

Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha will on Friday launch the Mopani District Development Model.At the launch, Mathabatha will be joined by members of the Executive Council Executive Mayor of Mopani District, Pule Shayi and all the five mayo...

Bayern coach Hansi Flick mulls future amid Germany links

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick is mulling his future following the teams Champions League elimination.Flick, who has a contract through 2023 but has refused to say if he will fulfill it, has emerged as the leading candidate to take over th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021