STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-RR-DC-LD PREVIEW Beleaguered RR look to skipper Samson for inspiration against confident DC Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Coming off a heart-breaking loss and hit by star all-rounder Ben Stokes' injury-forced ouster, a beleaguered Rajasthan Royals would hope for another inspirational knock from new skipper Sanju Samson when it faces a confident Delhi Capitals in an IPL match here on Wednesday.

SPO-BOX-WC-YOUTH-IND India make winning start at youth world boxing championship New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) India were off to a perfect start at the youth world boxing championships in Kielce, Poland with Poonam (57kg) and Vinka (60kg) advancing to the pre-quarterfinals after notching up contrasting opening-round wins.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CHAHAR Chahar credits Rohit's captaincy mantra for epic turnaround against KKR Chennai, Apr 14 (PTI) Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar said he had the belief that ''only a spinner can be a game changer'' but it was skipper Rohit Sharma's confidence that brought the best out of him as he spun Mumbai Indians to a 10-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders here.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RUSSELL Pitch wasn't easy, KKR will be back strongly: Russell Chennai, Apr 14 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders' big-hitting all-rounder Andre Russell blamed it on the pitch as he dissected his team's narrow 10-run loss to Mumbai Indians here and asserted that the side will bounce back strongly in the coming matches.

SPO-HOCK-OLY-MANPREET-RANI Hockey: Manpreet, Rani optimistic about India's chances in Tokyo Olympics New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreeet Singh feels if his side continues with its current good form, it has the potential to end an over four-decade-long Olympic medal drought in Tokyo this year. SPO-CRI-IPL-LARA Pant has grown in last 4 months, will do a good job: Lara Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Legendary West Indian batsman Brian Lara believes young wicketkeeper-batman Rishabh Pant has improved a lot in the last few months and will do a good job in leading Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL.

SPO-CRI-ICC-RANKING Babar dethrones Kohli from top of ICC men's ODI rankings Dubai, Apr 14 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli's long reign at the top of the ICC rankings for batsmen was on Wednesday brought to an end by his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam, who became only the fourth from his country to attain the position.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-DEVILLIERS Fear of failure has often pushed me to focus more: AB de Villiers Chennai, Apr 14 (PTI) The high-risk game that he plays involves a ''fear of failure'' which has pushed the talismanic AB de Villiers to focus even more on dealing with the various challenges of T20 format.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-PONTING Pant's way of thinking has shades of Kohli and Williamson, feels DC coach Ponting Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Rishabh Pant's thought process as captain is quite similar to Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, says his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting, describing the sprightly wicketkeeper-batsman as a ''winner''. SPO-TT-WORLDS World Table Tennis Championships confirmed for Houston from Nov 23 New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The World Table Tennis Championships will be held as per schedule from November 23 to 29 in Houston, USA, the game's governing body ITTF has said.

SPO-CRI-STREAK-BAN Streak banned for eight years for breaching ICC's anti-corruption code Dubai, Apr 14 (PTI) Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak was on Wednesday banned for eight years from all cricket after he accepted five charges of breaching the ICC anti-corruption code, including disclosing inside information and facilitating corrupt approaches.

SPO-OLY-MINISTER Rijiju expecting double digit medal haul in Tokyo Olympics New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju is expecting an unprecedented double digit medal haul from the Indian athletes in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

