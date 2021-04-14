Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal's Arteta banking on big-name magic to keep European dream alive

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has refused to consider the prospect of missing out on European football next season and called on his players to "create magical moments" in Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Slavia Prague.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 18:26 IST
Soccer-Arsenal's Arteta banking on big-name magic to keep European dream alive

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has refused to consider the prospect of missing out on European football next season and called on his players to "create magical moments" in Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Slavia Prague. Arsenal are languishing in ninth in the Premier League standings, seven points behind sixth-placed Liverpool, and face a tough task to qualify for Europe through their league position.

Another route to Europe is by winning the Europa League, but the London club, who been involved in continental competition every year since 1996-97, have their work cut out after being held 1-1 by Slavia in the first leg at home. When asked whether he had entertained the thought of missing out on European competition, Arteta told a news conference: "No. Because I don't want to put it in my mind or transmit it to any of the players or anybody at the club."

Arteta said Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe would be available for the trip to Prague but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Martin Odegaard face late fitness tests. "In big games, big players have to step in and create the magic moments," he added. "So let's hope that we can have them.

"It doesn't matter who it is but someone has to create when the team needs those moments. We have moments in the season where it has been the senior players and then other moments where it has been the young players. It doesn't really matter." Arteta, who has come under increasing pressure due to the club's poor domestic form, said his side needed to start delivering positive results on the pitch to silence critics.

"Results are the only important thing... to have the perception that we are moving in the right direction," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India has operationalised over 75,500 Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres so far: Govt

India has operationalised 75,532 Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres so far despite the COVID-19 pandemic and is on track to functionalise 1.5 lakh HWCs by December 2022, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday.Vardhan...

Coinbase heads for $89 bln valuation in Nasdaq debut

Shares of Coinbase Global Inc were set to jump 36 above their reference price in the cryptocurrency exchanges market debut on Wednesday, the latest sign of the surge in interest and trading in bitcoin and other digital currencies.At 1012 a....

EU drug regulator to issue view on J&J vaccine next week

Europes drug regulator said on Wednesday it planned to issue a recommendation on Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine next week, but that it continued to believe the benefits of the shot outweighed the risks of side effects. The European Medi...

PE investment in real estate rises 19% in FY21 despite pandemic: Anarock

Private equity investment in real estate rose 19 per cent last fiscal year to USD 6.27 billion despite the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by increased interest from foreign investors, according to property consultant Anarock. Anarock Capital in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021