Soccer-Man United ditch red banners at Old Trafford to improve home form - Solskjaer

United have failed to win their last three European games at Old Trafford, with Solskjaer suggesting playing in red shirts against red empty seats could also be a small contributing factor. "You'll see a change now the banners around the place.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 19:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken a leaf out of his former boss Alex Ferguson's book and said on Wednesday that he hopes cosmetic changes in the club's stands can bring about a change in their home form this season. Solskjaer said United have changed the colour of the banners around the pitch from red to black, after his players found it difficult to distinguish red shirts against the red background.

The move comes a day after the 25th anniversary of former United boss Alex Ferguson's infamous complaints after a loss at Southampton, when he ordered his players to change their grey kits as they were struggling to pick each other out. United have failed to win their last three European games at Old Trafford, with Solskjaer suggesting playing in red shirts against red empty seats could also be a small contributing factor.

"You'll see a change now the banners around the place. It is not red anymore, we have looked into this," Solskjaer told a news conference. "It shouldn't be any reason really. But, some of the players have mentioned that (in a) split-second decision, red shirts on red seats (is confusing), we have tried to change that along with the anti-racism campaign. That was important it is not red anymore."

United are in a strong position ahead of Thursday's Europa League quarter-final return leg against Granada at Old Trafford, having claimed a 2-0 win in the away leg. However, Solskjaer will be without suspended trio Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay, while forward Marcus Rashford did not train on Wednesday due to a foot injury and could sit out of the match.

"There will be a few changes, some of them are enforced, some are maybe rotation," Solskjaer said. "We have to make sure we go through. "I know Granada will want to come, give it their all, but we also want to improve on our performances, build on the momentum we're on with a good performance."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

