Shubhankar, Chawrasia and Sandhu set for Austrian Open

Shubhankar Sharma and SSP Chawrasia, Indias regular faces on the European Tour, will be joined by Ajeetesh Sandhu in the Austrian Open, the European Tours first event on mainland Europe in 2021, from Thursday.Sharma is just back from a two-week break in India, during which he mixed practice and leisure at Himachal Pradeshs Palampur, which is famous for para gliding.It has been very cold and Im playing at the Diamond Country Club in Austria for the first time.

Shubhankar Sharma and SSP Chawrasia, India's regular faces on the European Tour, will be joined by Ajeetesh Sandhu in the Austrian Open, the European Tour's first event on mainland Europe in 2021, from Thursday.

Sharma is just back from a two-week break in India, during which he mixed practice and leisure at Himachal Pradesh's Palampur, which is famous for para gliding.

''It has been very cold and I'm playing at the Diamond Country Club in Austria for the first time. The wind and very low temperatures will be a big test,'' said Shubhankar.

SSP Chawrasia, who played a few events on the European late last year and then this year has not had much success. He played four European events in late 2020 and missed cut in three and in 2021 he missed cut in all three starts.

Ajeetesh Sandhu has not played outside India since the Malaysian Open in March 2020.

Sharma, a two-time European Tour winner, has played six events and made cut in three with T-22 at Omega Dubai Desert Classic as the best. He was T-28 in Qatar and T-30 in Kenya Savannah.

''I am feeling good after a break and have Gurbaaz Mann on the bag so let's how it goes,'' said Sharma, the 2018 Asian Tour No. 1, who has also been working on conditioning.

