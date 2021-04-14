Left Menu

Soccer-Slavia Prague's Kudela banned for 10 games for 'racist behaviour'

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has been banned for 10 matches for "racist behaviour" in their Europa League last-16 match against Scottish side Rangers last month, UEFA said on Wednesday. Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara complained of being racially abused by Kudela during the second-leg game, which included a melee on the pitch and clashes in the tunnel afterwards.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:13 IST
Soccer-Slavia Prague's Kudela banned for 10 games for 'racist behaviour'

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has been banned for 10 matches for "racist behaviour" in their Europa League last-16 match against Scottish side Rangers last month, UEFA said on Wednesday.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara complained of being racially abused by Kudela during the second-leg game, which included a melee on the pitch and clashes in the tunnel afterwards. Kudela's ban also rules him out of representative matches, meaning he will miss games for the Czech Republic in this year's European Championship.

Kamara has been suspended for three UEFA club competition games for assaulting another player. Finland international Kamara was furious after Kudela leaned into his ear and said something while covering his mouth, sparking the fracas late in the match in Europe's second-tier club competition which Slavia won 2-0 to knock out the Scottish champions 3-1 on aggregate.

Kudela had said in a Slavia statement he swore at a Rangers player after being fouled, but denied using racist language. His club also alleged that Kudela was assaulted by Kamara after the game and they officially complained to Scottish police. UEFA said in a statement https://www.uefa.com/insideuefa/disciplinary/updates/0268-1209e2b360f2-f252e0b65268-1000--uefa-europa-league-rangers-fc-v-sk-slavia-praha on Wednesday that Kudela's ban includes the one-match provisional suspension served by the player during Slavia's Europa League quarter-final first leg against Arsenal this month.

Kudela said, via his lawyers, that he was "startled" by the ruling, because the investigator did not gather any convincing evidence of his alleged racism, which he denies. Slavia President Jaroslav Tvrdik said the club respected the verdict.

"In any case, Ondrej Kudela should not have approached the opposition player. I deeply regret that and apologise to Glen Kamara for a situation that has clearly caused distress to him and his team mates, as well as everyone associated with Slavia and Rangers," he said in a statement on Slavia's website. Kamara's lawyer Aamer Anwar tweeted that the 10-match ban on Kudela was the "barest minimum penalty, making a mockery of UEFA's claims on taking racism seriously".

Rangers forward Kemar Roofe, who was also subjected to racial abuse on social media after being shown a red card for a high challenge on Slavia goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar, was banned for four games. The Scottish champions said the sanctions imposed on their players were "severe", adding they would seek clarification on the basis they intended to appeal the suspensions.

Rangers, who had two players sent off in the match, were fined 9,000 euros ($10,800) for improper conduct. Kamara said this month that he had been subjected to racist abuse online every day since his confrontation with Kudela.

Rangers said in a statement https://www.rangers.co.uk/article/club-statement-140421/3ZMrWU4jTwlF87q7fcchvl on Wednesday that they had met with Facebook and Instagram to hold constructive dialogue with the social media firms seeking better protection for players. ($1 = 0.8362 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ADB and AFD reaffirm collaboration on climate change and aspirations for COP26

Asian Development Bank ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa in a call today with Agence Franaise de Dveloppement Group AFD Chief Executive Officer Rmy Rioux reaffirmed the importance of collaboration between the two institutions, particularly on...

101 kg poppy seized in J-K's Udhampur; drug peddler arrested

A suspected drug peddler was arrested in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district on Wednesday after 101 kg poppy was found in his vehicle, police said.The contraband was found in a truck which was intercepted on the highway at Roundomail for a...

New global compact aims to drive down diabetes deaths, boost insulin access

The development comes as the risk of early death from diabetes is increasing, underscoring why countries must tackle the disease and bring treatment to all who need it.The COVID-19 connectionThe need to take urgent action on diabetes is cle...

Iran has 'almost completed preparations' to enrich uranium to 60% -IAEA

Iran has almost completed preparations to start enriching uranium to 60 purity at an above-ground plant at Natanz and plans to add 1,024 first-generation IR-1 centrifuges underground there, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday.The Ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021