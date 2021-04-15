Left Menu

Swimming-Titmus enjoys winning return after injury layoff

Ariarne Titmus made a successful return to the pool after a three-month layoff with a shoulder problem by claiming the 200 metres freestyle title at Australia's national championships on Thursday. Olympic 100m freestyle champion Kyle Chalmers, on the comeback trail after shoulder surgery, claimed the men's 200m freestyle title in 1:47.03.

Ariarne Titmus made a successful return to the pool after a three-month layoff with a shoulder problem by claiming the 200 metres freestyle title at Australia's national championships on Thursday. Titmus, the 400m freestyle world champion, posted a time of one minute and 55.43 seconds in the final, the third fastest of the year behind American rival Katie Ledecky, who swam 1:54.40 and 1:55.40 in California last week.

"I'm quite happy with that in the middle of some hard work," said Titmus. Olympic 100m freestyle champion Kyle Chalmers, on the comeback trail after shoulder surgery, claimed the men's 200m freestyle title in 1:47.03.

