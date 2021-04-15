Left Menu

Maxwell showing lot of maturity: Katich

Glenn Maxwell is proving to be a multi-utility player for Royal Challengers Bangalore besides showing ominous form with the bat early in the IPL, feels head coach Simon Katich.The 32-year-old, who was snapped by RCB for Rs 14.25 crore after a massive bidding war with CSK, already has justified the faith shown in him by playing two match-winning knocks in their back-to-back wins this season.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:20 IST
Maxwell showing lot of maturity: Katich

Glenn Maxwell is proving to be a multi-utility player for Royal Challengers Bangalore besides showing ominous form with the bat early in the IPL, feels head coach Simon Katich.

The 32-year-old, who was snapped by RCB for Rs 14.25 crore after a massive bidding war with CSK, already has justified the faith shown in him by playing two match-winning knocks in their back-to-back wins this season. The Australian is also looking to shed the perennial under-performer tag in the IPL. ''He's shown a lot of maturity, particularly today (against SRH on Wednesday) , when wickets were falling around him... He summed up the conditions really well, and took the game deep, that's credit to him for his experience for summing it up and then executing right at the end when we needed some quick runs,'' said Katich.

In the IPL 2020 held in the UAE, Maxwell endured a dismal run with then Kings XI Punjab, scoring 108 runs from 13 matches at 15.42.

He failed to hit a single six and also struggled to get the team over the line on many a times as the Punjab franchise finally gave up on the Aussie ahead of this year's auction.

But Katich said he has been multi-faceted with RCB franchise this season.

''He's been magnificent. He's had a big role for us, first in the field helping Virat out there with field positioning to have the right guys in the right places at the right time. He has really embraced it,'' Katich said in a video posted on their website.

''He's taken a lot of the young guys under his wing at fielding practice, worked with him on that aspect of our game because we know that's an area we have to keep being good and really open up opportunities for run out and catches.

''He's been brilliant there but the big thing is obviously being with the bat. Both the times he's given himself a chance to get in stick to his game plan.'' The head coach also hailed the spirit shown by the team in defending the modest total against SRH.

''It's certainly obviously gets tense, but I think spirit with which we played that was fantastic in both games, so regardless of result we're really proud of the way they go about it.

''The fact that we got over the line both times is great. If we hadn't got over the line, then the fact that we fought really hard and stayed in the contest as long as we did, particularly tonight, when Warner and Pandey were putting on a very good partnership, and things were in their favour.'' PTI TAP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's military chief concerned about US pullout from Afghanistan

India is concerned about a vacuum developing in Afghanistan following the proposed withdrawal of the United States and NATO forces from the country, the chief of the defense staff said on Thursday. General Bipin Rawat told a security confer...

TuSimple raises over $1 billion in U.S. IPO at nearly $8.5 billion valuation

TuSimple Holdings Inc said on Thursday it had raised more than 1 billion through an initial public offering IPO, valuing the self-driving truck startup at nearly 8.5 billion. The San Diego, California-based company sold around 27 million sh...

Foreign produced COVID-19 vaccines: Decision on emergency use applications to be taken in 3 days

Eds adding details New Delhi, Apr 15 PTI Indias drug regulator will take a decision on applications seeking approval for restricted emergency use of foreign produced COVID-19 vaccines within three working days from the date of submission, t...

BlackRock quarterly profit jumps as assets rise over $9 trillion

BlackRock Inc, the worlds largest asset manager, reported a 16 jump in first-quarter profit on Thursday as investors poured more money into its diverse funds and fee revenue jumped.The companys net income rose to 1.2 billion, or 7.77 per sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021