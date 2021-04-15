Left Menu

Chanu, Jerermy eye good show at Asian Weightlifting Championship

PTI | Tashkent | Updated: 15-04-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:19 IST
Chanu, Jerermy eye good show at Asian Weightlifting Championship

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu will look to put her best foot forward after spending more than a year without competition when she spearheads the Indian challenge at the Asian Weightlifting Championship starting here on Friday.

While the last event the Indians had participated was the National Championships in February 2020 before the weightlifting schedule went haywire due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Qatar International Cup in December 2019 was their last international competition.

The 26-year-old Chanu remains India’s brightest medal prospect for the gold-level Olympic qualifying event which was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

The ace weightlifter, who competes in the 49kg category, will be eager to improve her personal best (203kg) and finish on the podium, having missed the bronze by a whisker in the 2019 edition. In the last edition, the gold medal went to Hou Zhihui of China 208kg (92kg+116kg) while North Korea's Ri Song-Gum clinched the silver, lifting 200kg (86kg+114kg). China's Zhang Rong had finished with the same total of 199kg as Chanu, but took home the bronze due to a higher snatch result.

After recovering from a back injury, which marred her progress in 2018, Chanu has constantly improved her performance. In the 2019 World Championship, the Manipuri breached the 200kg mark by lifting 201kg (87kg+114kg). However, Jiang Huihua of China (212kg), Zhihui (211kg) and Gum (209kg) lifted more than the Indian. Chanu's best performance came at the National Championships last year where she lifted 88kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 203 kg right before the sporting world was brought to a grinding halt. She also flew to the US last year to get treatment of her lower back pain from Dr. Aaron Horschig, a physio and strength and conditioning coach, which should benefit her.

Participating in this tournament will also confirm Chanu’s Olympic spot as she has competed in five of the six mandatory qualifying events.

Under the new rules, to qualify for the Tokyo Games, a weightlifter must compete in at least one event in each of the three periods of six months (spread over November 2018 to April 2020), at least six events overall and in at least one gold and silver-level event.

Among the male lifters, all eyes will be on the 2018 Youth Olympic Games gold medallist teenager Jeremy Lalrinnunga. The 18-year-old is the highest-ranked Asian outside the top-eight and is placed 22nd in the 67kg category. He will be keen to increase his ratings points and seal an Olympic berth.

The Mizo weightlifter had gone on a record-breaking spree in his last international tournament. He had smashed his own Youth World and Asian record in snatch, clean and jerk and total lift with an effort of 306kg (140kg+166kg).

Other Indians in the fray include Sneha Soren (49kg), Jhilli Dalabehera (45 kg), P Anuradha (87kg), Achinta Sheuli (73 kg) and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Satish Sivalingam (81kg).

The Squad: Women: Mirabai Chanu (49 kg), Sneha Soren (49kg), Jhilli Dalabehera (45 kg), P Anuradha (87kg).

Men: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73 kg), Satish Sivalingam (81kg).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's government cuts 2021 growth outlook to 4% due to lockdown

Portugals government has cut its 2021 economic growth forecast to 4 from 5.4, the finance minister said on Thursday, after a severe worsening of the coronavirus pandemic at the start of this year forced a nationwide lockdown lasting over tw...

5 hours of moderate activity a week required to avoid midlife hypertension: Study

According to a new study, young adults must step up their exercise routines to reduce their chances of developing high blood pressure or hypertension - a condition that may lead to heart attack and stroke, as well as dementia in later life....

WRAPUP 2-U.S. retail sales surge; weekly jobless claims drop to one-year low

U.S. retail sales rebounded more than expected in March as Americans received additional pandemic relief checks from the government and increased COVID-19 vaccinations allowed broader economic re-engagement, cementing expectations for robus...

Rare blood clot risk higher from COVID-19 than vaccine: UK study

The risk of rare blood clotting following the COVID-19 infection is around 100 times greater than normal, several times higher than it is post-vaccination or following influenza, according to a new University of Oxford study published on Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021