Golf-Sweden's Sorenstam to compete on home soil for first time since 2008

"I'm excited to tee it up at the Scandinavian Mixed and to be back playing competitively in my home country of Sweden for the first time in 13 years," Sorenstam, 50, said. "I felt like it was a perfect opportunity to actually play in this historic event bringing women and men together in a combined professional tournament.Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:02 IST
Sweden's Annika Sorenstam will tee off on home soil for the first time in 13 years at the Scandinavian Mixed in Gothenburg from June 10-13, the European Tour said on Thursday. The 10-times major champion, who retired in 2008 but returned to action earlier this year at the Gainbridge LPGA event, will host the innovative mixed tournament at Vallda Golf and Country Club alongside Henrik Stenson.
Sorenstam, who is third on the all-time list with 72 LPGA titles, last played on home soil at the 2008 Scandinavian TPC in Stockholm. "I'm excited to tee it up at the Scandinavian Mixed and to be back playing competitively in my home country of Sweden for the first time in 13 years," Sorenstam, 50, said.
"I felt like it was a perfect opportunity to actually play in this historic event bringing women and men together in a combined professional tournament. "It is another way to bring our game to the younger generation in Sweden and for those watching around the world, showcasing that golf is truly a game for everyone."
The event, which was due to take place last year but cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has a field of 78 men and 78 women with a prize fund of 1 million euros ($1.20 million). ($1 = 0.8363 euros)
