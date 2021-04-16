Left Menu

Soccer-Arsenal's Aubameyang contracted malaria on international duty

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang contracted malaria while on international duty with Gabon last month and spent time in hospital this week, he said on Thursday. "I wasn't really feeling myself the last couple of weeks but will be back stronger than ever soon." Arsenal, who are ninth in the Premier League standings, host Fulham on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 00:49 IST
Soccer-Arsenal's Aubameyang contracted malaria on international duty

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang contracted malaria while on international duty with Gabon last month and spent time in hospital this week, he said on Thursday. Aubameyang played one match for Gabon as they booked their place in the Africa Cup of Nations finals and he has started one Arsenal game since returning to England.

"Unfortunately, I contracted malaria whilst being on national team duty in Gabon a few weeks ago," Aubameyang wrote on Instagram. The 31-year-old striker was not in the Arsenal squad when they beat Sheffield United on Sunday and he did not travel for the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final at Slavia Prague on Thursday.

"I've spent a few days in hospital this week but I'm already feeling much better every day, thanks to the great doctors that detected and treated the virus so quickly," Aubameyang added. "I wasn't really feeling myself the last couple of weeks but will be back stronger than ever soon."

Arsenal, who are ninth in the Premier League standings, host Fulham on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli army: Rocket from Gaza hits south Israel

The Israeli military says a projectile fired from the Gaza Strip Thursday evening landed in south of the country, breaking weeks of relative cross-border calm.There were no reports of damage or casualties. Sirens warning of incoming rockets...

Basketball-Jordan to be Bryant's presenter at Hall of Fame enshrinement

Michael Jordan will be Kobe Bryants presenter when the Los Angeles Lakers great is inducted posthumously into the Basketball Hall of Fame next month. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, died last year aged 41 in a helicopter c...

BBC coverage of Philip's death draws record complaints

The BBCs coverage of the death of Prince Philip has drawn almost 110,000 complaints from the public, making it the most complained-about piece of television programming ever in the UK.The broadcaster cleared its normal schedules across two ...

Libyan leader meets top Russian officials, speaks with Putin

The head of Libyas interim government has met in Moscow with Russias prime minister and security council head, and spoke by telephone with President Vladimir Putin.The Kremlin said Putin told Libyan premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Thursdays ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021