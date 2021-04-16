Neville excited for first MLS game with Miami and backs Higuain to have big year

Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville says there's excitement around the squad ahead of Sunday's MLS opener against LA Galaxy.

The English coach is also backing in Gonzalo Higuain to have a strong second season after he struggled in his debut MLS campaign.

''These are the best moments. This is why I took the job, this is why you get into football. For the big moments where you actually go out there and you're playing for the three points. You're playing to get up there in the league, to start the season well, to test yourself against the best managers and the best players. ''I think this week I've sensed a different kind of mood around the facility. We played the scrimmage on Sunday. We give them Tuesday off and on Wednesday there was a completely different feel. IT was almost as if the dial got dialed up a little bit. Everyone got a little more focused. Everyone got a little bit more excited.'' On Gonzalo Higuain ''What we've said to him is when them balls are coming into the box, when those chances are being created he needs to be in that area. He's a vital player for us. Over the last 10 days what I've seen, I've seen a player who is a real leader within this group, he's a real big influence within this group. I think he's excited and I'm excited about how far and well he can do this season.'' AP KHS KHS KHS

