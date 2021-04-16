Left Menu

Not completing Ashwin's quota of overs probably a mistake: Ponting

We talked about how to bowl to him, but the execution probably wasnt there. Ponting said dew was a factor in the second innings as bowlers found it difficult to grip the ball.The other thing you have got to factor in is just how wet and how dewy the ball was in the second innings of the game, Ponting said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 10:39 IST
Not completing Ashwin's quota of overs probably a mistake: Ponting

Not giving off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin his full quota of overs was ''probably a mistake'', Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting conceded after his side went down by three wickets in the IPL clash against Rajasthan Royals here.

Ashwin conceded just 14 runs and no boundaries in his three overs after being brought in following the powerplay on Thursday night when DC were defending a modest 148. With two left-handers -- David Miller (62) and Rahul Tewatia (19) -- in the middle, new skipper Rishabh Pant introduced Marcus Stoinis in the attack instead of continuing with Ashwin in the 13th over.

The Australian conceded 15 runs which included three fours, taking RR from 58/5 to 73/5 to effectively shift the momentum.

''That's certainly something that we will talk about when I get a chance to sit down with the team. He had bowled beautifully. Three overs, none for 14. Hadn't even conceded a boundary,'' Ponting said in the virtual press conference. ''He had a disappointing game in game one, but he has worked really hard in the last few days to make sure he adjusted and got things right in this game. ''I thought he bowled beautifully tonight. Probably a mistake on our behalf, and something we will be talking about later on.'' The Royals needed 58 from the last five overs. Morris smashed four sixes in the last two overs during his quick-fire 18-ball 36 to take the team home with two balls to spare.

''We probably gave him (Morris) a few too many easy balls, a few too many slot balls if you like,'' Ponting said. ''The length wasn't quite where it needed to be. If you look at the replay of the game, if you bowled a reasonable yorker, he didn't score off them. ''If it was back of a length, sort of, above stump high, he didn't get hold of them either, especially with pace on the ball. We talked about how to bowl to him, but the execution probably wasn't there.'' Ponting said dew was a factor in the second innings as bowlers found it difficult to grip the ball.

''The other thing you have got to factor in is just how wet and how dewy the ball was in the second innings of the game,'' Ponting said. ''It wasn't easy for the bowlers to grip. You could see it at the end there. There were a few full tosses that fast bowlers bowled with the ball slipping out of their hand a little bit. ''That's part and parcel of IPL cricket. We knew coming here that there will be a little bit of dew in the second half of the game. And we didn't adapt, and we didn't execute as well as we could have tonight.'' The former Australian skipper said errors in the last four overs cost them the match.

''Till around the 13th-over mark in our bowling innings, the second innings of the game, everything was going according to plan. We made a few errors coming in the last four or five overs of the game. ''When you are a little bit off against any team in the IPL, just bowl a couple of bad balls or just a couple of those here and there, it is quite often the difference in the outcome. We didn't get things right at the back end tonight.'' Ponting was impressed with pacer Avesh Khan's performance in the last two games.

''He has been ultra impressive. Physically he has lost a bit of weight. He is bowling faster, his action is better, his line and length, variations have been excellent,'' he said.

The 24-year-old has provided early breakthroughs, claiming five wickets so far in the two games ''He has grabbed his opportunities with both hands. Spending time with the Indian team ahead of the IPL has helped him. He is has been a real find for us.'' Delhi Capitals will next play against Punjab Kings on Sunday in Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

T'gana AICC incharge convinces Hanumantha Rao to withdraw his indefinite hunger strike on fourth day

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao called off his indefinite hunger strike on the fourth day on Thursday after the All India Congress Committee AICC Telangana in charge Manickam Tagore convinced Rao to withdraw his fast. Rao went on an...

Lulu Group chairman Yusuff Ali undergoes spinal surgery in Abu Dhabi

NRI businessman and Lulu group chairman M A Yusuff Ali, who had a miraculous escape on April 11 after his helicopter crash-landed on marshy land here, has undergone spinal surgery at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, the company said.It said Yusuff ...

Snoop Dogg boards cast of Jamie Foxx-led vampire comedy film 'Day Shift'

Rapper Snoop Dogg is the latest addition to the cast of Netflixs Jamie Foxx-starrer vampire comedy movie Day Shift. According to Variety, actors Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Scott Adkins, Eric Lange, and Zion Broadnax have also joined the ense...

Several people injured in shooting at FedEx site in Indianapolis, police say

Several people were injured in a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, police said early on Friday, without disclosing any casualties and adding that the shooter had taken his own life.An Indianapolis police officer said the authori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021