Left Menu

IPL 2021: Coming from last year, I wasn't expecting to play, says Miller

After a thrilling three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, Rajasthan Royals batsman David Miller said he was not expecting to play but he was always ready for his chance after playing just one game for the franchise last season.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 10:47 IST
IPL 2021: Coming from last year, I wasn't expecting to play, says Miller
Rajsthan Royals batsman David Miller (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After a thrilling three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, Rajasthan Royals batsman David Miller said he was not expecting to play but he was always ready for his chance after playing just one game for the franchise last season. Miller not only featured in the playing XI against Delhi Capitals but also contributed with the bat for his team. He played a knock of 62 runs while chasing 148 runs. He could not finish things for the team but his countrymate Chris Morris' 36-run cameo was enough to get Rajasthan over the line.

Miller came in the place of injured Ben Stokes. The English all-rounder was ruled out after injuring his left-hand finger in the first game against Punjab Kings. "Good to get out there and hit the few balls. We were in a bit of trouble but that first one (boundary) was always a big relief. I knew when I got out that big man Morris will take us over the line," Miller said in a video posted by the IPL's official website.

"Coming from last year, I wasn't expecting to play but you are always ready to play. Stokes, unfortunately, missed out with a broken finger so that's a big loss to us but it allows others to come in," he added. With 27 needed off the final two overs, Morris stepped up to the occasion to take his side over the line with two balls to spare. He hit two sixes off Kagiso Rabada's penultimate over and accumulated 15 runs from it.

"Rabada is pretty quick. I used his pace and only a few guys can hit against the pace," Morris said. Earlier, an inspired bowling performance by Jaydev Unadkat, Morris, and Mustafizur Rahman helped Rajasthan Royals restrict Delhi Capitals to 147/8 in the allotted twenty overs.

Delhi kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, and although skipper Rishabh Pant played a knock of 51, Rajasthan managed to maintain a stranglehold over the opposition. Rajasthan Royals will play now against Chennai Super Kings on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

T'gana AICC incharge convinces Hanumantha Rao to withdraw his indefinite hunger strike on fourth day

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao called off his indefinite hunger strike on the fourth day on Thursday after the All India Congress Committee AICC Telangana in charge Manickam Tagore convinced Rao to withdraw his fast. Rao went on an...

Lulu Group chairman Yusuff Ali undergoes spinal surgery in Abu Dhabi

NRI businessman and Lulu group chairman M A Yusuff Ali, who had a miraculous escape on April 11 after his helicopter crash-landed on marshy land here, has undergone spinal surgery at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, the company said.It said Yusuff ...

Snoop Dogg boards cast of Jamie Foxx-led vampire comedy film 'Day Shift'

Rapper Snoop Dogg is the latest addition to the cast of Netflixs Jamie Foxx-starrer vampire comedy movie Day Shift. According to Variety, actors Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Scott Adkins, Eric Lange, and Zion Broadnax have also joined the ense...

Several people injured in shooting at FedEx site in Indianapolis, police say

Several people were injured in a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, police said early on Friday, without disclosing any casualties and adding that the shooter had taken his own life.An Indianapolis police officer said the authori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021