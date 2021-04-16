Left Menu

Soccer-Hertha seek postponement of matches with team in quarantine

Hertha were scheduled to play Mainz 05 on Sunday, Freiburg on Wednesday and Schalke on Saturday April 24. "As a result of the further cases, we are forced to go into a 14-day quarantine," sporting director Arne Friedrich said.

Bundesliga strugglers Hertha Berlin have asked the German Football League (DFL) to postpone their next three games after a fourth positive COVID-19 case among players and staff forced the club into a two-week quarantine. Hertha said on Thursday that coach Pal Dardai, assistant coach Admir Hamzagic and striker Dodi Lukebakio had tested positive, and that the team and staff would go into isolation but still be able to train and play.

However, a fourth positive test from defender Marvin Plattenhardt late on Thursday scuppered those plans and led to local health authorities imposing stricter restrictions. Hertha were scheduled to play Mainz 05 on Sunday, Freiburg on Wednesday and Schalke on Saturday April 24.

"As a result of the further cases, we are forced to go into a 14-day quarantine," sporting director Arne Friedrich said. "From a health perspective, that is absolutely the right step. "From a sporting perspective, it affects us in our relegation battle, as we will now have to play six Bundesliga matches in May before the season ends on the 22nd."

Hertha are in 15th place on 26 points, the same as 16th-placed Arminia Bielefeld who occupy the relegation playoff spot.

