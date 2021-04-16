Left Menu

Wrestler Pooja Dhanda tests COVID positive

Hisar Haryana, Apr 16 PTI Wrestler Pooja Dhanda on Friday said she has tested positive for coronavirus.Pooja won the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2018 after losing to Nigerias Odunayo Adekuoroy. I have also isolated myself, Pooja, a resident of Hisar, wrote on social media.Her father Ajmer Dhanda said Pooja is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:12 IST
Wrestler Pooja Dhanda tests COVID positive

Hisar (Haryana), Apr 16 (PTI) Wrestler Pooja Dhanda on Friday said she has tested positive for coronavirus.

Pooja won the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2018 after losing to Nigeria's Odunayo Adekuoroy. A few months later, she won a bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships in the women's 57 kg weight category.

She won a medal for India in women's wrestling after six years at the World Championships, becoming the fourth Indian woman wrestler to do so.

''I have been found corona positive. Those who have come in my contact should get themselves tested and self-isolate. I have also isolated myself,'' Pooja, a resident of Hisar, wrote on social media.

Her father Ajmer Dhanda said Pooja is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital here. Pooja, a wrestling coach in Haryana Sports Department, is currently posted at the Mahabir Stadium in Hisar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Hoping to be fit and ready within the week, says Kane Williamson

Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH batsman Kane Williamson is likely to be ready for action within the week. Williamson missed the first two games for SRH in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League as the David Warner-led side failed to get over...

Majority parliamentary panel meetings postponed amid COVID-19 surge

By Ashoke Raj With India witnessing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in recent days, various meetings of the Parliamentary Standing Committees have been postponed due to the surge in coronavirus infections.The meeting of the Standing comm...

England's COVID-19 epidemic estimated to be shrinking more quickly - health ministry

The COVID-19 epidemic in England is estimated to be shrinking more quickly compared to last week, the health ministry said on Friday, adding that the closely watch reproduction R number might also be lower.The daily growth rate of COVID-19 ...

5 years RI to head constable under POCSO Act

A Mahila Court here on Friday sentenced a head constable to five years rigorous imprisonment RI and fined him Rs 50,000 in a sexual harassment case involving a minor girl.The prosecution case was that the nine-year-old girl of Sulure, Coimb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021