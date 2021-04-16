Left Menu

Roma defender Smalling, family held at gunpoint in burglary

The robbers took Rolex watches, jewelry and other valuables.Smalling and Roma have not commented but former Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford tweeted his support.Rashford wrote Thinking about you ChrisSmalling and your lovely family. Watches and other valuables were taken.Lazio forward Joaqun Correas house in Rome was also burgled a few days earlier.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 16-04-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 18:00 IST
Roma defender Smalling, family held at gunpoint in burglary

Roma defender Chris Smalling and his family were held up at gunpoint inside their home in the Italian capital in the early hours of Friday morning.

Italian media reports that the family were sleeping when armed and hooded men broke into their home and forced the footballer to open a safe. The robbers took Rolex watches, jewelry and other valuables.

Smalling and Roma have not commented but former Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford tweeted his support.

Rashford wrote: “Thinking about you @ChrisSmalling and your lovely family. So sorry to wake up to the news this morning. Can't imagine how you're feeling but I hope you're ok.” Roma and United will face each other in a Europa League semifinal. Roma drew 1-1 with Ajax on Thursday to progress 3-2 on aggregate.

Smalling was not involved in that match because of a knee problem.

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca's house was broken into last November when he and his family were out. Watches and other valuables were taken.

Lazio forward Joaquín Correa's house in Rome was also burgled a few days earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP Interview: Beijing says US 'too negative' toward China

A top Chinese diplomat said Friday that US policy toward China is too negative and that cooperation could be critically important as the Biden administration focuses on combatting COVID-19 and promoting economic recovery.The US appears to b...

China's Sinovac vaccine 67% effective against symptomatic infection - Chile report

Sinovacs COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac was 67 effective in preventing symptomatic infection in the first real-world study of the Chinese shot, the Chilean government said on Friday. The vaccine was 85 effective in preventing hospitalisations a...

Demonstration outside Meghalaya secretariat seeking ILP implementation

Members of several organisations of Meghalaya on Friday held a sit-in outside the secretariat here, demanding that Inner Line Permit ILP be implemented in the state to protect the identity and rights of its indigenous people.Around 200 acti...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on bank earnings boost

The SP 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Friday after Morgan Stanley wrapped up quarterly earnings reports from the big U.S. banks with a profit surge, while optimism about a solid economic rebound put the main indexes on course for weekl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021