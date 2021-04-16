Left Menu

Motor racing-McLaren back Ricciardo's criticism of F1's crash obsession

McLaren praised Formula One's social media on Friday while also backing Daniel Ricciardo's call for the sport to highlight driver skills more than crashes and collisions. The Australian had criticised the sport's social media output in a recent interview, referring to 'idiots' who put out a promotional 'top 10 moments' last year that featured eight crashes.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 18:03 IST
Motor racing-McLaren back Ricciardo's criticism of F1's crash obsession

McLaren praised Formula One's social media on Friday while also backing Daniel Ricciardo's call for the sport to highlight driver skills more than crashes and collisions.

The Australian had criticised the sport's social media output in a recent interview, referring to 'idiots' who put out a promotional 'top 10 moments' last year that featured eight crashes. "Maybe 12-year-old kids want to see that kind of content, and that's cool because they don't know any better, but we're not kids," he told Square Mile magazine. "Just do better, guys. Do better than that."

Team boss Andreas Seidl raised the subject in a virtual briefing on Friday with reporters at Italy's Imola circuit, ahead of the weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. "From our point of view, Formula One's social media team has done and is doing an excellent job of promoting our sport," said the German.

"If you look at the numbers also, they have delivered a rapid growth in engagement in recent years, also managing to connect the sport to a lot of new audiences. "While the danger may be a part of the appeal for some fans, I agree with Daniel there is a bigger and more positive story to be told about the sport which Formula One is also doing," he added.

Ricciardo, who joined McLaren this year from Renault, has criticised the sport's 'Hollywood' coverage of major incidents before, notably last year when Frenchman Romain Grosjean escaped from a fiery crash in Bahrain that could have been fatal. He said then that he felt the crash, with the car torn in two and erupting in a fireball, was replayed excessively on screens as drivers were waiting for the re-start.

Speaking at Imola, Ricciardo apologised for his language but said last year had been an amazing season with first-time winners and different faces on the podium. "I just felt there was probably more room to expose the highs of the sport and the great achievements of a lot of individual drivers and individual performances," he told reporters.

"I felt like there were better stories to be told, as opposed to just crashes. I feel our sport is better than that. We're better than just showing crashes. "I feel like we are the most talented drivers in the world and we're driving these amazing cars, so normally a crash is showing less of our talents... I would probably highlight the highs more if I had creative control."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP Interview: Beijing says US 'too negative' toward China

A top Chinese diplomat said Friday that US policy toward China is too negative and that cooperation could be critically important as the Biden administration focuses on combatting COVID-19 and promoting economic recovery.The US appears to b...

China's Sinovac vaccine 67% effective against symptomatic infection - Chile report

Sinovacs COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac was 67 effective in preventing symptomatic infection in the first real-world study of the Chinese shot, the Chilean government said on Friday. The vaccine was 85 effective in preventing hospitalisations a...

Demonstration outside Meghalaya secretariat seeking ILP implementation

Members of several organisations of Meghalaya on Friday held a sit-in outside the secretariat here, demanding that Inner Line Permit ILP be implemented in the state to protect the identity and rights of its indigenous people.Around 200 acti...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on bank earnings boost

The SP 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Friday after Morgan Stanley wrapped up quarterly earnings reports from the big U.S. banks with a profit surge, while optimism about a solid economic rebound put the main indexes on course for weekl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021