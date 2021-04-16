Left Menu

Soccer-Rodgers backs Leicester trio to move on from COVID-19 breach

British media reported that Maddison and Choudhury had attended a party at Perez's house following a 2-0 Premier League defeat by Manchester City and the trio were subsequently left out of Sunday's 3-2 loss at West Ham United. However, all three players are available for Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Southampton at Wembley - Leicester's first appearance in the last four of football's oldest knockout competition since 1982.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 21:20 IST
Soccer-Rodgers backs Leicester trio to move on from COVID-19 breach

Leicester City's Ayoze Perez, James Maddison and Hamza Choudhury have turned the page on their COVID-19 breach and are determined to produce strong performances on the pitch to restore their reputations, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday. British media reported that Maddison and Choudhury had attended a party at Perez's house following a 2-0 Premier League defeat by Manchester City and the trio were subsequently left out of Sunday's 3-2 loss at West Ham United.

However, all three players are available for Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Southampton at Wembley - Leicester's first appearance in the last four of football's oldest knockout competition since 1982. "The players were bitterly disappointed," Rodgers told a news conference. "They knew they overstepped the mark... We all make mistakes. They were punished and we have to move on.

"It's a really exciting period. They know they have to focus for the rest of the season... These guys have made a great contribution to us. We are in this position because of them. "There will be a choice again, and hopefully they will make a better one. We always have to look forward and the best way they can do that is by their actions on the field."

Leicester, who have never won the trophy, are aiming to reach the FA Cup final for the first time since 1969 and Rodgers said his team were not overawed by the occasion. "The magnitude of the game is clear," he added. "You don't need to shine a torch on it anymore. We want to arrive in the final but we can only do that by performing well. If you get too nervous, it can immobilise you.

"I've been made aware of the history, losing four finals, that gives me a greater motivation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 2.5 kg gold worth over Rs 1 cr seized from airline crew member

Over 2.5 kg of gold worth over Rs one crore was seized from a cabin crew member of a private airline at Cochin International Airport on Friday in a joint operation by personnel of DRI and Customs, official sources said.the crew member, Manh...

No shortage of hospital beds, more Remdesivir in 2-3 days: Noida DM

Adequate number of hospital beds are available in Noida and Greater Noida for COVID-19 treatment but patients must not insist on being admitted to particular facilities, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Y said on Friday.The sh...

As COVID-19 cases rise, Chhattisgarh to add ICU, oxygen beds

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Friday said efforts were on to add more ICU and medical oxygen-equipped beds in the state in view of an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in the last one month.He said the government is targetin...

Odisha urges Centre to stop trains from Chhattishgarh

Odisha government on Friday urged the Centre to stop trains to it from neighbouring Chhatisgarh for at least 15 days as at least 10 of its border districts have been impacted by the alarming COVID-19 situation in the central Indian state.Od...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021