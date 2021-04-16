Left Menu

IPL: MS Dhoni plays 200th match for Chennai Super Kings

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday evening added another feather to his illustrious cap as he played the 200th game for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when he took to the field against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in match eight of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:09 IST
IPL: MS Dhoni plays 200th match for Chennai Super Kings
CSK players celebrating wicket of KL Rahul (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday evening added another feather to his illustrious cap as he played the 200th game for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when he took to the field against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in match eight of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni, who has played 206 matches in the IPL, has featured for CSK in the tournament and Champions League T20. He has made 176 appearances for CSK in the IPL besides making 24 outings for the side in the Champions League T20 tournament.

The former India captain also represented Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) 30 IPL matches in the 2016-17 seasons when CSK was serving a two-year ban from the cash-rich league. The 39-year-old, who has led CSK to three IPL titles, is at the eighth spot in the list of leading run-getters in IPL, with 4,632 runs (4,058 for CSK).

Dhoni also holds the record of hitting the maximum number of sixes by an Indian batsman in the IPL. He has so far smashed 216 sixes (besides 313 fours), one more than Rohit Sharma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Beat COVID blues with Aparshakti Khurana's latest post!

As the world struggles with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day, we all need an escape, and whats better than tuning into some fresh music Actor Aparshakti Khurana recently treated fans to a soo...

COVID cases in Canada's Ontario could spike to 30,000 per day by June -expert panel

New cases of COVID-19 in Canadas most populous province could rise more than six fold, topping 30,000 per day by early June if public health measures are weak and vaccination rates remain flat, a panel of experts advising the province of On...

Eight people arrested for intercepting van carrying ballot boxes of UP panchayat polls in Ghaziabad

Eight people were arrested in the Bhojpur area here on Friday for allegedly intercepting a van carrying ballot boxes of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, police said.The vehicle was intercepted on Thursday by supporters of a contestant...

Over 2.5 kg gold worth over Rs 1 cr seized from airline crew member

Over 2.5 kg of gold worth over Rs one crore was seized from a cabin crew member of a private airline at Cochin International Airport on Friday in a joint operation by personnel of DRI and Customs, official sources said.the crew member, Manh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021