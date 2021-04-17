Left Menu

India to grant Pakistan cricket players visas for World T20

The Pakistan cricket team, led by Babar Azam, will have no difficulty in travelling to India for the ICC World T20 in October as the government is set to grant visas to the players from the neighbouring nation.It has been learnt that BCCI secretary Jay Shah has informed the Apex Council about governments decision on giving visas to the Pakistan players.The visa issue of Pakistan cricket team has been sorted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 00:13 IST
India to grant Pakistan cricket players visas for World T20

The Pakistan cricket team, led by Babar Azam, will have no difficulty in travelling to India for the ICC World T20 in October as the government is set to grant visas to the players from the neighbouring nation.

It has been learnt that BCCI secretary Jay Shah has informed the Apex Council about government's decision on giving visas to the Pakistan players.

''The visa issue of Pakistan cricket team has been sorted. However whether the fans can travel across the border to watch matches is still not clear,'' an Apex Council member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

''It will be decided in due course of time. However we had promised ICC that it will be sorted. The secretary announced during the meeting.'' India and Pakistan have not played bilateral series for many years now due to political tension between two countries.

The BCCI has also zeroed in on nine venues where World T20 will be held with Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the final.

The other venues are Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Dharamsala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Lady Tacos' eyes jump to political stage; Mick Jagger celebrates end of lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kaushik Ganguly's 'Lokkkhi Chhele' premieres at South African film festival

Multiple national award-winning filmmaker Kaushik Gangulys Lokkkhi Chhele An Angels Kiss has been screened at the South African International Film Festival RapidLion, marking its world premiere during the COVID-19 time, the director said on...

US STOCKS-Wall St closes with weekly gains, S&P 500, Dow hit record highs

The three main Wall Street indexes ended Friday higher for the day and week, with the SP 500 and the Dow breaking closing records, as investors took strong economic data and bank earnings as signs of momentum in the U.S. pandemic rebound.Mo...

Biden hosts Japan's Suga for first White House summit; China tops agenda

President Joe Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday as the first foreign leader to visit his White House, underscoring Tokyos central role in U.S. efforts to counter Chinas growing assertiveness. Biden welcomed Suga ...

SpaceX wins $2.9 bln NASA contract for moon spacecraft -Washington Post

NASA has awarded billionaire Elon Musks SpaceX a 2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraft to fly astronauts to the moon, bypassing Jeff Bezos Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics Inc, the Washington Post reported httpswww.washingto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021