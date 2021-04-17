Left Menu

Ice hockey-U.S. women's national team names Joel Johnson as head coach

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2021 06:52 IST
U.S. women's national ice hockey assistant coach Joel Johnson will replace Bob Corkum as head coach ahead of next month's world championships, the team said on Friday. Johnson brings more than two decades of coaching experience to the job and has been involved with the women's national team program since 2015.

He made his debut as an assistant coach with the team in 2018-19 and helped guide the U.S. to its fourth straight Women's Four Nations Cup that season, as well as the gold medal at the 2019 IIHF Women's World Championship in Espoo, Finland. Team USA will play in the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation Women's World Championship May 6-16, in Halifax and Turo, Nova Scotia, seeking a sixth straight gold medal in the event.

"We are extremely fortunate to have someone like Joel to step in and guide our team at the world championship," said Katie Million, director of women’s national team programs for USA Hockey. "He's been an important part of our program and is well positioned to help build on the success we've enjoyed."

Million said Corkum would always be "a big part of the USA Hockey family." "Bob put his heart and soul into continuing to build on the legacy of our women's national team program over the past three seasons and we're grateful for all he did," she said.

