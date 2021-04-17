Soccer-Inconsistency hurting Wanderers finals hopes, says Robinson

Left Menu

Western Sydney Wanderers coach Carl Robinson called on his players to deliver greater consistency after the club's hopes of a berth in the A-League finals suffered a blow on Friday with defeat at the hands of Brisbane Roar. The Wanderers remain in sixth place in the standings despite the 2-1 loss against Warren Moon's side but, having failed to win any of their last five matches, the Welshman is concerned by his team's erratic form.

"I think over the last three or four games especially we have shown that we are good at times and very, very average at times," he said. "The game is all about what you do in both boxes, not in between, and unfortunately we've got a bit of a bad mix at the moment where we're inconsistent in our defending...and we are not taking our chances."

The top six at the end of the regular season play off for the A-League title and Wanderers currently occupy the last qualification spot, two points ahead of Brisbane having played three games more. Robinson took over at Western Sydney ahead of the current campaign tasked with ending a run of three seasons without an appearance in the playoffs and he remains confident the club can achieve that goal.

"I didn't come in with my eyes closed, I came in with them open," he said. "We haven't been in the finals for the last two or three years, it’s not going to happen overnight, we know that.

"But the building blocks I've tried to put in place...maybe I thought we were further ahead than what we actually are. "I've got to look at that and analyse that, and I will. But that's the target, I still believe we're in with a chance and we will be."

