Soccer-Tuchel open to talks with Chelsea players on potential recruits

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he is open to conversations with senior squad members regarding the recruitment of players in future to unlock the team's potential. While most clubs restricted spending due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 crisis, Chelsea spent more than any other English club during the close season to sign Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy.

But they sacked club great Frank Lampard as manager following five defeats in eight league games before appointing Tuchel in January and the German said that there could be a different approach to recruitment next season. "Once I spoke to a conductor in Germany and he told me when he needs to find a new musician he picks maybe three, but the final decision is with the orchestra," Tuchel told reporters ahead of Saturday's FA Cup semi-final with Manchester City.

"This made total sense to me as they have to play with the new person. I'm brave enough to think what could this mean in recruiting in football." Tuchel said one future approach was to have the club pre-select targets before the captain and senior players decide on their picks for improving the team's chances.

Under Tuchel, Chelsea have climbed to fifth in the Premier League and are in the semi-finals of the Champions League where they face Real Madrid in the first leg later this month.

