Left Menu

Soccer-Guardiola says he trusts Man City's Sterling despite dip in form

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he still has trust in Raheem Sterling but the England forward must rediscover his best form to play more regularly for the Premier League leaders.

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 09:21 IST
Soccer-Guardiola says he trusts Man City's Sterling despite dip in form

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he still has trust in Raheem Sterling but the England forward must rediscover his best form to play more regularly for the Premier League leaders. Sterling has scored 13 goals in 41 games in all competitions this season with Guardiola rotating his squad amid a congested fixture schedule. He scored 30 goals in 51 games in the 2019-20 season.

The 26-year-old said this week he was still enjoying his football in a "weird" season where the form of Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez has limited his game time. "The trust with Raheem is intact," Guardiola told reporters before Saturday's FA Cup semi-final with Chelsea. "... The only reason he has played less is because there's Gabriel sometimes or Phil or Riyad and they are at a top level.

"But his confidence? He has to have it. I can't give the players confidence, they have to have it for themselves. For me giving them confidence is to select them." Despite the dip in form, Sterling is on course to add to his medal tally with City - who are still competing on four fronts - and Guardiola said the forward is still a vital player.

"I've said many times what we've done over these incredible years, with the amount of titles and breaking records in the process... Raheem is key," Guardiola said. "But people talk about the past... about the quadruple. I couldn't care less. I care about today's training session."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The 129th Canton Fair Promotes Chinese Agricultural Supplies Online to Global Businesses

GUANGZHOU, China, April 16, 2021 PRNewswire -- The 129th China Import and Export Fair Canton Fair is showcasing more than 20,000 food and agricultural products from 707 industry exhibitors online. Ranging from candies, snack food, tea, wine...

COVID-19: Delhi CM Kejriwal appeals to people to follow weekend curfew

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to the people to follow the weekend curfew in the national capital. Amid the record surge in COVID-19 infections, the Delhi government on Thursday imposed a weekend curfew 10 pm on F...

Foreign news schedule for Satuday, Apr 17

- Four Sikhs among those killed in Indianapolis FedEx shooting.- US, Japan pledge to strengthen Quad to build free, open, accessible, diverse and thriving Indo-Pacific.-Stories related to Prince Philips funeral in UK.-Era ends as Raul Castr...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.World champion Colemans ban reduced but he still misses OlympicsWorld 100 metres champion Christian Coleman had his two-year ban for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules reduced to 18 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021