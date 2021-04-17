Left Menu

VAR denies Leipzig bid to cut Bayern's lead to 2 points

Leipzig had an injury-time winner ruled out through VAR and had to settle for a 0-0 draw with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.It was potentially a title-deciding decision on Friday.A win for hosts Leipzig would have cut Bayern Munichs lead to two points ahead of its tough game at third-place Wolfsburg on Saturday.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 17-04-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 10:22 IST
VAR denies Leipzig bid to cut Bayern's lead to 2 points

Leipzig had an injury-time winner ruled out through VAR and had to settle for a 0-0 draw with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

It was potentially a title-deciding decision on Friday.

A win for hosts Leipzig would have cut Bayern Munich's lead to two points ahead of its tough game at third-place Wolfsburg on Saturday. Defending champions Bayern now have the chance to pull seven points clear with five rounds remaining after this weekend.

Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann acknowledged his team's title bid was becoming increasingly difficult. ''We have to win the games to manage it, but we didn't manage it, and that's why we don't have to talk about it so much,'' Nagelsmann said.

Substitute Yussuf Poulsen thought he had scored in the 96th minute after heading in Marcel Halstenberg's corner, but referee Manuel Gräfe reviewed video replays and determined that the ball struck Poulsen's hand.

It was Hoffenheim's second consecutive scoreless draw after another uninspiring game against Bayer Leverkusen on Monday, but it was enough to lift the visitors to 11th on goal difference ahead of the rest of the 29th round.

Nagelsmann, who is still just 33, was up against his former side in Hoffenheim, which he led to third place and Champions League qualification in 2018.

Both Nagelsmann and Hoffenheim counterpart Sebastian Hoeneß reacted at the break after a muted first half.

Nagelsmann brought on Kevin Kampl and Amadou Haidara for the ineffective Angeliño and Nordi Mukiele, while Hoeneß sent on Ihlas Bebou for Georginio Rutter.

Hoeneß was forced into another change early in the second half when Mijat Gacinovic replaced the injured Florian Grillitsch.

Christopher Nkunku had the game's first real chance before the hour-mark when he forced a save from Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann, a minute before Tyler Adams missed another good chance for Leipzig.

Alexander Sörloth, another substitute, should have done better when he fired over from a promising position, while Bebou missed the visitors' best chance in the 75th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The 129th Canton Fair Promotes Chinese Agricultural Supplies Online to Global Businesses

GUANGZHOU, China, April 16, 2021 PRNewswire -- The 129th China Import and Export Fair Canton Fair is showcasing more than 20,000 food and agricultural products from 707 industry exhibitors online. Ranging from candies, snack food, tea, wine...

COVID-19: Delhi CM Kejriwal appeals to people to follow weekend curfew

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to the people to follow the weekend curfew in the national capital. Amid the record surge in COVID-19 infections, the Delhi government on Thursday imposed a weekend curfew 10 pm on F...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.World champion Colemans ban reduced but he still misses OlympicsWorld 100 metres champion Christian Coleman had his two-year ban for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules reduced to 18 ...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Moderna expects vaccine shipments to Britain, Canada to be delayed, EU, Swiss roll-out on trackModerna Inc said on Friday a shortfall in COVID-19 vaccine doses from its European suppliers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021