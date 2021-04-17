Guardiola on US goalkeeper Zack Steffen: 'We trust him'

Left Menu

Zack Steffen has backstopped Manchester City's FA Cup run so far, and manager Pep Guardiola doesn't see that changing in the semifinals against Chelsea on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

''We trust him a lot. That's why he's here,'' Guardiola said Friday.

The 26-year-old American has made 10 appearances this season, most recently in City's 2-0 victory over Everton in the FA Cup quarterfinals on March 20.

Would Guardiola be tempted to switch to first-choice keeper Ederson now that a trophy is within sight? Not likely.

''If (Saturday) Zack doesn't play, I'm going to lose the team,'' Guardiola said. ''It's better to lose a game than lose a team. He's played really well in the FA Cup, he's the keeper for the USA national team.

''He's training good and he deserves it.'' Steffen has played four FA Cup matches and another four in the English League CupCity is in the final on April 25 against Tottenham. Steffen played one Champions League game and his lone Premier League appearance came against Chelsea — a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on Jan. 3, when Callum Hudson-Odoi scored for Chelsea in second-half injury time.

If Steffen starts, he'll likely face U.S. teammate Christian Pulisic, Chelsea's in-form winger who's earned more minutes recently.

Guardiola likes goalkeepers who are comfortable with the ball at their feet, and he says Steffen is capable.

''He can do it. He has the personality, he has composure,'' Guardiola said. ''Of course, no one in the world is like Edi (Ederson). There's no keeper in the world with the quality with the feet — in the short, in the long.

''I don't want Zack to do what Edi does. Zack has to do what he (does). That's all. Try to save the balls. We're going to try to help him concede as few chances as possible.'' Steffen, who joined City in the summer of 2019 before going on loan to Dusseldorf in Germany, tweeted on Friday: “Huge weekend ahead.''

