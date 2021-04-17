Left Menu

IPL 2021: Developed my game as a finisher in last couple of years, says Shahrukh Khan

After missing out on a maiden IPL half-century against Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings batsman Shahrukh Khan said that he is playing the role of a finisher for the side as he has developed his game to suit the role in the last few years.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-04-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 11:03 IST
Punjab Kings batsman Shahrukh Khan (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After missing out on a maiden IPL half-century against Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings batsman Shahrukh Khan said that he is playing the role of a finisher for the side as he has developed his game to suit the role in the last few years. Shahrukh played a knock of 47 off 36 balls including two sixes and guided his side to the three-figure mark. Coming in to bat at number six, the right-handed batsman dragged the team from 26/5 to 107/8 in their allotted 20 overs. However, he could not play till the end and was dismissed off the first ball of the final over.

"My role is playing down the order as a finisher. But you can't go out there and blast the ball in every game. There will be situations where the team could get bundled out. You need to take responsibility and see the team through. I don't think I am branded as a complete finisher. I am a good batsman. I was batting up the order for Tamil Nadu for a couple of years. I have been batting up the order throughout. I have the skill in me to bat and see the team through as well in tough situations," Shahrukh said at the virtual post-match press conference."I have developed my game as a finisher in the last couple of years. However, my core game is still to watch the ball, play normal cricketing shots," he added. Sharing his experience in the IPL with Punjab Kings, he said: "Obviously I am new into the IPL. It's a different scenario compared to domestic cricket. Getting to learn a lot of things, trying to improve my game one per cent every session I go in."Really having good times with Wasim Jaffer (batting coach) and Andy Flower (assistant coach), having good conversations with them. They have been really helping me with my batting. Hopefully, I'll be able to do good," Shahrukh added.

Shahrukh said the wicket was on the slower side and that made things difficult for the batters in the first innings on Friday. But the batsman felt that the dew helped CSK as the ball was coming to the bat easily. "It was a bit slow not like the usual Wankhede wicket that I have seen through the years. The ball really stopped a lot, didn't expect to play in such a manner. As and when the dew factor comes in, it is kind of skids on to the bat really well. We had half of the team inside the dressing room but still wanted to hang around there for some time and access the pitch a bit more so that the slog overs would be easier for me. If I would have played those five balls in the last over it would have been 20 runs more which would have been a tight game, I guess," he said.

"(Learning) A lot of points. The way they have been having conversations with people, trying to help everyone improve everyday. Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan and obviously KL (Rahul) and so many such big players... When they talk to you and when they see you in the nets and say certain things, it is really going to help your batting improve. I am obviously still new to the IPL, and there is still a long way to go. I am going to take lot of thoughts and advice from them and go out there and use it," he added. Punjab Kings will next take on Delhi Capitals here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. (ANI)

