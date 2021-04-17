IPL 2021: Expectations high, have to perform in every match, says Deepak Chahar

Left Menu

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar said he is happy to have played his part in the team's six-wicket win over Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar said he is happy to have played his part in the team's six-wicket win over Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Chahar's four wickets had helped CSK restrict Punjab Kings to a paltry 106/8. He returned with the figures of 4-13 from his four overs including a maiden.

In response, CSK easily chased down the target with 26 balls to spare thanks to a quickfire 46 off 31 balls from Moeen Ali. "It was an important spell for me. After losing the first game it was important to have the start like this. It was an important match for us to win. I'm happy that I contributed to the victory," the pacer said in a video posted on the IPL's official website.

"After this performance, I will say that this is one of my favourite grounds. There was help from the wicket in the starting. It was not so in the last match on this ground. But today there was help from the wicket," he added. Shardul Thakur asked whether he sticks to the plans discussed in the team meetings, Chahar said, "The last few matches on this ground were high-scoring so we discussed various field plans according to the each over in the meetings. As a bowler, it is difficult to pick whether to bowl on plan A or bowl defensively but today plan B, C were not required."

Chahar shared a funny story related to the last match and said, "I got a message on social media that bhai you are a very good bowler but don't play the next game. So, the expectations are very high here and you have to perform in every match. So, it was for that man, if I wouldn't play this match this performance would have never come." Shardul further said "support the players as they do a lot of hard work. Keeper showering the love on us and we will continue to do our best."

CSK will next play against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. (ANI)

