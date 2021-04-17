Sports News Roundup: Nats top D-backs 1-0 on walk-off homer; Bruins' Jeremy Swayman shuts out Isles and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Nats top D-backs 1-0 on walk-off homer

Kyle Schwarber homered in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the host Washington Nationals a 1-0, walk-off win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. Facing Alex Young (0-3) with one out, Schwarber got under a 2-1 sinker for a 463-foot blast to right-center. It was Schwarber's first homer as a National, and it broke an 0-for-12 skid.

World champion Coleman's ban reduced but he still misses Olympics

World 100 meters champion Christian Coleman had his two-year ban for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday but will still be ineligible for the Tokyo Olympics. Coleman's ban, which was due to run until May 13 2022, will now end on Nov. 14, meaning he will miss the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Games but can return to competition in time to defend his world indoor and outdoor titles next year.

NHL roundup: Bruins' Jeremy Swayman shuts out Isles

David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall scored in a 50-second span bridging the first and second periods Friday night and goalie Jeremy Swayman recorded his first NHL shutout as the host Boston Bruins completed a two-game sweep of the New York Islanders with a 3-0 win. Curtis Lazar added an empty-netter with 1:12 left for the Bruins, who have won three straight since acquiring Hall and Lazar from the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

NBA roundup: Jaylen Brown scores 40 as Celtics dump Lakers

Jaylen Brown scored 40 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Boston Celtics closed out a perfect road trip with a 121-113 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Brown finished 17 of 20 from the field and at one point made 11 straight shots. The Celtics, who ended 3-0 on the trek and earned their fifth straight win overall, never trailed. Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard each scored 15 points.

Nadal beaten by Rublev in Monte Carlo quarter-finals

Rafa Nadal suffered a shock quarter-final defeat by Russian Andrey Rublev at the Monte Carlo Masters on Friday as he was overpowered 6-2 4-6 6-2, only his sixth ever loss at the tournament he has won 11 times. The Spaniard was in danger of being thrashed when Rublev led by a break in the second set, having dominated the opener, but showed his trademark grit to battle back.

NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell injured in Jazz's comeback win

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points before leaving with a sprained right ankle early in the third quarter, and the Utah Jazz rallied in his absence to beat the visiting Indiana Pacers 119-111 on Friday afternoon in Salt Lake City. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 24 points, and Jordan Clarkson returned from his four-game injury absence to help the comeback efforts with 18 points. Rudy Gobert also contributed 13 points, 23 rebounds and four blocked shots as Utah won for the 13th time in 16 games.

Olympic president Bach to visit Japan in May, meet PM Suga - media

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will visit Japan in May, the Kyodo News agency said on Saturday, as the nation struggles to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases before the start of the Games. Bach will attend a torch relay ceremony in the western city of Hiroshima on May 17 and meet with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga the next day, Kyodo said, citing sources close to the matter. Bach is expected to back Japan's commitment to safely hosting the Summer Games, Kyodo reported.

Tokyo Olympics chief commits to Games as infections surge; fresh calls to postpone or cancel

Tokyo's Olympics chief said on Friday that Japan was committed to holding a safe Games this summer, as a surge in COVID-19 cases prompted an expansion of contagion controls and with fresh calls for the Games to again be postponed or canceled. The government expanded quasi-emergency measures to 10 regions as the fourth wave of infections spread, casting more doubt on whether the Olympics can be held in Tokyo in fewer than 100 days.

13-time All-Star Wade joins Utah Jazz ownership group

Three-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion Dwyane Wade has bought a stake in the Utah Jazz, the team announced on Friday. "As a businessman, entrepreneur, and investor, I bring a lot to this partnership outside of my basketball experience," said Wade, 39, in a statement. "I'm excited to help take the Utah Jazz to the next level."

MLB roundup: Braves beat Marlins to end skid

Dansby Swanson lined the first pitch he saw into left field to complete a two-run rally and give the Atlanta Braves a 7-6 win over the visiting Miami Marlins on Thursday, breaking a four-game losing streak. The Braves loaded the bases against Dylan Floro (0-1) on back-to-back singles by Ender Inciarte and Ronald Acuna Jr. and a 10-pitch walk to Freddie Freeman. An Ozzie Albies walk forced in the tying run, and Swanson ended it with his third hit of the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)