Left Menu

IPL 2021: Warner needs 12 to register 500 runs against MI

SunRisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is just 12 runs away from registering 500 runs against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 15:24 IST
IPL 2021: Warner needs 12 to register 500 runs against MI
SRH skipper David Warner (Photo/ SRH Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

SunRisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is just 12 runs away from registering 500 runs against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). SRH and Mumbai will be locking horns later on Saturday here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and Warner would look to achieve the feat in this particular encounter.

Warner holds the record for registering most runs in MI-SRH encounters in the history of the IPL. For Mumbai Indians, Kieron Pollard has scored the most runs against SunRisers Hyderabad as he scored a total of 383 runs against the Warner-led franchise. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken the most wickets in MI-SRH encounters as he has a total of 16 wickets to his name while Lasith Malinga is at the second spot after taking 13 wickets.

Mumbai Indians has played two matches in this season so far, losing one and winning one. MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene lauded SRH for the match-winners they have in their side and he said that he expects the game to be a nail-biting one. "I think, this season most of the games will be very closely fought. All the teams are quite strong and everyone is playing in conditions which they have to get used to. SRH is a team that always qualifies for the playoffs. They have a very good record and they are a very competitive team. They know exactly what their strengths are and they challenge any team in those strengths. Very talented individuals they have," said Jayawardene in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of MI.

SRH has lost its opening two games this season and the side would now be looking to change its fortunes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

YS Sharmila stages protest against KCR, demands govt to release job notifications immediately

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddys sister YS Sharmila on Saturday staged a protest against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao KCR-led government demanding to fill up government job vacancies in the state. I am sit...

India's largest COVID facility in South Delhi to be revived as cases go through roof

The countrys largest COVID-19 facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in South Delhi, which was closed down in February, is being revived considering the unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, officials said on Saturday.The management at th...

Verstappen leads practice at Imola ahead of qualifying

Max Verstappen posted the fastest time in the final practice for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix to boost his chances of taking pole position later Saturday.The Red Bull driver was nearly half a second faster than the rest of the pack. He was...

Five protesting workers killed in police firing in under construction power plant: reports

At least 5 people working at a under construction coal-power plant in Chittagong were killed in a clash with the police following a protest by the workers over wage and allowances, media reports said on Saturday.The incident happened when t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021