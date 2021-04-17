IPL 2021: Virat's approach compliments how I like to go about things, says Jamieson

Left Menu

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Kyle Jamieson on Saturday praised skipper Virat Kohli, saying that the leader's approach to the game compliments his own style of going about things.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-04-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 15:24 IST
RCB skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Kyle Jamieson on Saturday praised skipper Virat Kohli, saying that the leader's approach to the game compliments his own style of going about things. Jamieson was picked up by RCB in the players' auction for a whopping Rs 15 crore and the tall pacer is expected to take wickets and then finish off games with his big-hitting. In the first two games of this season, Jamieson has two wickets and he has also scored 16 runs.

"It has been so good so far. Virat is such an experienced and skillful leader. The way he approaches the game compliments the way I like to go about things. He is competitive, aggressive and he likes to take the game on and it is certainly what I like to adopt as well. I think that's filtered through the team as well and hopefully, it will set us up for a few more wins," said Jamieson during a virtual press conference on Saturday. When asked how he goes about bowling on slow pitches, Jamieson said: "It is about assessing the conditions, we have played on two slow pitches so far. The skillset required is probably different, teams are probably going harder in the first six overs because we have seen how tough it is to score at the back end. It is a bit different to back home, you are in the game with those conditions as well. We have a number of guys who can do a wide range of things and hopefully, that allows us to tackle any situation."

The 26-year-old Jamieson also opened up about how he has always wanted to improve his batting as it is his passion from childhood days. "Certainly, I think batting has been always my passion since I was young. It is something I want to keep on developing and give valuable contributions for the side. I think we have seen across the games that lower-order runs can be vital to teams winning games," said Jamieson.

RCB has won both their games so far this season and the side will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (ANI)

