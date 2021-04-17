Left Menu

Verstappen leads practice at Imola ahead of qualifying

He was told by his team to give Hamilton the position back.Track limits could also pose a problem at Imola as several drivers had their times deleted after running wide on Turn Nine.Saturdays practice was briefly red-flagged after Nicholas Latifi lost control at the Villeneuve chicane and slid through the gravel and into the barriers.

PTI | Imola | Updated: 17-04-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 16:45 IST
Verstappen leads practice at Imola ahead of qualifying

Max Verstappen posted the fastest time in the final practice for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix to boost his chances of taking pole position later Saturday.

The Red Bull driver was nearly half a second faster than the rest of the pack. He was 0.456 seconds ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and .557 clear of world champion Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes.

Mercedes led the two practice sessions on Friday with Valtteri Bottas fastest in both, just ahead of Hamilton as Red Bull endured a tough start to the weekend.

Verstappen’s second practice lasted just 10 minutes after a driveshaft problem.

Bottas was only eighth-fastest on Saturday, nearly a second slower than Verstappen.

The Emilia-Romagna GP is the second race of the Formula One season. Hamilton won the opener in Bahrain last month, just ahead of Verstappen after a thrilling duel.

That race was effectively decided when Verstappen overtook Hamilton but went too wide on a turn and off the track limits. He was told by his team to give Hamilton the position back.

Track limits could also pose a problem at Imola as several drivers had their times deleted after running wide on Turn Nine.

Saturday’s practice was briefly red-flagged after Nicholas Latifi lost control at the Villeneuve chicane and slid through the gravel and into the barriers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal elections: 78.36 percent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in 45 seats where polling is underway for fifth phase.

West Bengal elections 78.36 percent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in 45 seats where polling is underway for fifth phase....

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, section of Haryana officials allowed work from home

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Haryana government has decided to allow officials equal to the rank of under secretary or below to work from home and restrict their physical attendance in offices to 50 per cent.A letter in this...

Yemen's Houthis say they have hit Saudi Arabia's King Khalid airbase

Yemens Houthi movement has attacked King Khalid airbase in the Saudi Arabian city of Khamis Mushait with explosive drones, the Houthis military spokesman said on Twitter on Saturday.There was no immediate comment from the Saudi government....

SpiceJet to charge no fees for changes done at least 5 days prior to journey

SpiceJet on Saturday said passengers will not be charged any fees for changing date or time in their tickets at least five days prior to the departure date.Earlier, the zero fee was applicable only for changes done at least seven days prior...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021