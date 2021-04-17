Left Menu

Chahar feels "good" answering "that critic", earns praise from Natl head coach Shastri

Chahar, on his part, admitted that the help off the pitch was advantageous for him.Looking at todays wicket and todays performance, I must say that Wankhede is my favourite ground because you get help in the starting from the pitch, Chahar told IPLs official website.But it was not the case in the previous game that we played against Delhi Capitals was a high-scoring one, that time there was no swing or seam.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 17:30 IST
Chahar feels "good" answering "that critic", earns praise from Natl head coach Shastri

Deepak Chahar is deadly when he gets help from conditions but even more menacing when someone tries to deflate his confidence like a random troll did after an indifferent first IPL game.

Chahar's best IPL performance 4-1-13-4 also included 18 dot balls and also earned rich praise from national head coach Ravi Shastri.

''Proven fact. Genuine swing both ways with control can undo the best. Super variations. Brilliant,'' Shastri tweeted.

The cricketers often say that they are not bothered by criticism on social media but on the contrary Chahar cited an instance where a random fan wrote on his social media page that CSK should ''drop him'' from the next game.

''Expectations are high here and you have to perform in every game. so this is for that man, who made the comment, if I would not have played, this performance might have not come,'' Chahar told IPL's official website. Chahar, on his part, admitted that the help off the pitch was advantageous for him.

''Looking at today's wicket and today's performance, I must say that Wankhede is my favourite ground because you get help in the starting (from the pitch),'' Chahar told IPL's official website.

''But it was not the case in the previous game that we played (against Delhi Capitals) was a high-scoring one, that time there was no swing or seam. Yes, there was help today from the wicket and so this is one of the favourite grounds,'' said Chahar, who plays domestic cricket for Rajasthan.

After an indifferent last season, Chahar is satisfied as he looked in fine rhythm with Dhoni bowling him out within the first 10 overs.

''It was a good feeling. It (the spell) came at an important time as we needed to win this game. ''It was thus necessary to provide a good start and this was an important match for us and I am very happy that I could contribute to the team's win,'' Chahar, who returned with figures of 4/13, said in an interview aired on IPL official website.

The seamer said that there are always multiple plans in place but always the primary strategy is to get some swing and off the pitch movement first up.

''After the first few matches were high-scoring, there were a lot of meetings about what I needed to do in this particular over and set the field accordingly. ''But in the last game, I got a bit of support. But today (on Friday night) plan B, C wasn't needed and the plan A worked. So the meetings that we had might help us in the upcoming matches,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal elections: 78.36 percent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in 45 seats where polling is underway for fifth phase.

West Bengal elections 78.36 percent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in 45 seats where polling is underway for fifth phase....

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, section of Haryana officials allowed work from home

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Haryana government has decided to allow officials equal to the rank of under secretary or below to work from home and restrict their physical attendance in offices to 50 per cent.A letter in this...

Yemen's Houthis say they have hit Saudi Arabia's King Khalid airbase

Yemens Houthi movement has attacked King Khalid airbase in the Saudi Arabian city of Khamis Mushait with explosive drones, the Houthis military spokesman said on Twitter on Saturday.There was no immediate comment from the Saudi government....

SpiceJet to charge no fees for changes done at least 5 days prior to journey

SpiceJet on Saturday said passengers will not be charged any fees for changing date or time in their tickets at least five days prior to the departure date.Earlier, the zero fee was applicable only for changes done at least seven days prior...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021