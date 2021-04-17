Motor racing-Hamilton takes pole at Imola with Perez on front row

Motor racing-Hamilton takes pole at Imola with Perez on front rowReuters | Updated: 17-04-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 18:50 IST
Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Saturday, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez joining the seven-time Formula One world champion on the front row.
The Mexican's Dutch team mate Max Verstappen qualified in third place, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fourth on a home track for the Italian team.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Lawmakers censure Dutch PM Rutte over coalition talks
Dutch PM Rutte censured but survives no-confidence vote
Dutch parliament adopts motion of disapproval against PM Rutte
Dutch government formation to resume, PM role for Rutte less certain
Dutch bank FMO commits $137 mn to Everstone to invest in green projects