Motor racing-Hamilton takes pole at Imola with Perez on front row

Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Saturday, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez joining the seven-time Formula One world champion on the front row.

The Mexican's Dutch team mate Max Verstappen qualified in third place, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fourth on a home track for the Italian team.

