PTI | Monaco | Updated: 17-04-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 19:29 IST
Tsitsipas beats Evans to reach Monte Carlo Masters final

Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas swatted aside unseeded Dan Evans 6-2, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the Monte Carlo Masters final for the first time, and stay on course for a first title this year.

The big-serving Greek faces the winner of a later semifinal between sixth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev and unseeded Norwegian Casper Ruud.

Evans beat top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the third round. But he failed to threaten Tsitsipas in the same way and the match quickly slid away when he was serving at 3-2 down.

Tsitsipas, a French Open semifinalist last year, broke his serve five times and remains on track for a sixth career title.

He won his previous one in February last year at the Open 13 indoor tournament in Marseille — just weeks before France went into lockdown for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Monte Carlo was canceled last year because of it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

