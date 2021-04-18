Motor racing-Norris hard on himself after losing his quickest lap
We made a lot of improvements from Friday but on that one lap that I don’t need to make a mistake on, I effed it all up." Team principal Andreas Seidl said it was typical Norris, very self-critical, and he preferred to focus on the car's improved performance. "He did a sensational job in this qualifying session.Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 00:01 IST
McLaren's Lando Norris was hard on himself after Saturday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying and a hug from the boss did not make him feel any better. The 21-year-old Briton ended up seventh on the starting grid for Sunday's Formula One race at Imola, a place behind team mate Daniel Ricciardo, but it would have been third had he not had a lap deleted for exceeding track limits.
At the time, the lap would have been good enough to pitch him on to the front row. "I’m pretty disappointed, pretty annoyed with myself," Norris said.
"The team did an awesome job, the car really came alive in quali. We made a lot of improvements from Friday but on that one lap that I don’t need to make a mistake on, I effed it all up." Team principal Andreas Seidl said it was typical Norris, very self-critical, and he preferred to focus on the car's improved performance.
"He did a sensational job in this qualifying session. He was flying. It's great to see how confident he feels in the car," said the German. "He got a hug from me after the session, which he doesn't like, but I'm sure he will be fully focused tomorrow morning."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- McLaren
- Lando Norris
- Norris
- Imola
- German
- Grand Prix
- Briton
- Daniel Ricciardo
ALSO READ
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 18,129 -RKI
Germany faces 'crisis of trust' amid pandemic
Germany faces ''crisis of trust'' in pandemic, president says
Germany rates Netherlands as high coronavirus infection risk - RKI
Germany, France call for de-escalation of conflict in southeastern Ukraine