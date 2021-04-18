Left Menu

Motor racing-O'Ward takes pole, Grosjean grabs IndyCar spotlight

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2021 06:25 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 06:25 IST
Motor racing-O'Ward takes pole, Grosjean grabs IndyCar spotlight

Mexico's Patricio O'Ward put Arrow McLaren on pole on Saturday for the IndyCar season opening Alabama Grand Prix while Frenchman Romain Grosjean made a strong impression in his series debut, qualifying seventh. O'Ward was joined on the front row at Barber Motorsports Park by Andretti Autosports Alexander Rossi while Spaniard Alex Palou qualified third-fastest for Chip Ganassi Racing ahead of Penske Racing's Will Power.

New Zealand's Scott Dixon, the six-time defending series champion who is bidding to equal AJ Foyt's record of seven titles, will start fifth for Sunday's race ahead of Ganassi teammate Sweden's Marcus Ericsson. "I want to win races," said O'Ward. "We want to give these vets like (Josef) Newgarden and Dixon that already have multiple championships under their belt something to think of, a little bit of more stress than what they might have the past few years."

While O'Ward took pole it was Grosjean, the ex-Haas Formula One driver, who grabbed the spotlight with a spectacular qualifying effort for Dale Coyne Racing in his first IndyCar start after nine seasons in Formula One. A veteran of 179 Formula One races, Grosjean, wearing a helmet designed by his children, was back to competitive racing for the first time since November in Bahrain, when his Haas rocketed off the circuit, piercing a metal barrier and erupted in flames before he made a miraculous escape.

"What a day, seventh in qualifying, that’s clearly above expectations," said Grosjean, who also celebrated his 35th birthday on Saturday. "We’ve done really good work with the set up and I think we know where to look to go faster which is very positive." Scott McLaughlin, a three-time champion in Australia's V8 SuperCars Series, and another hugely experienced driver looking to make his mark in IndyCar qualified 12th for series powerhouse outfit Penske Racing,

It was not such a positive start for seven-times NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson who has faced a steep learning curve making the move from stock cars to open wheel racing spending most of the day near the bottom of the timing tables. After placing last of 24 cars in both practice sessions, the 45-year-old rookie improved on those performances in qualifying, placing 21st.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Toyota partners with S African fuel giant Sasol to pioneer hydrogen-powered mobility

Japanese automotive manufacturer Toyota has partnered with South African fuel giant Sasol to develop a green hydrogen-powered mobility ecosystem.The two companies announced the plan at an event this week organised by EE Business Intelligenc...

Rugby-Miotti's cool dude approach was key, says Force's Sampson

Coach Tim Sampson credited Domingo Miottis coolness under pressure for his Western Forces last-gasp 31-30 Super Rugby AU win over the NSW Waratahs after the Argentinians late penalty kept his team in contention for a place in the finals rou...

Used electronics trading platform Aihuishou to raise up to $1 bln in U.S. IPO -sources

Chinese secondhand electronics trading platform Aihuishou is aiming to raise 500 million to 1 billion in a U.S. initial public offering by early June, said two people with direct knowledge.The 10-year-old company, backed by online retailer ...

Mainland China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on April 17, up from 15 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Sunday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported from o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021